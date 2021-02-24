County begins accepting applications to fill county attorney position

Supervisor Pat Tawney said he had been in contact with both Thomas and the property owner, who he said had been having trouble getting rid of the sand, as much of it is unusable.

“I’m not sure he even knew that he needed a permit,” he said. “So he knows he has a problem, but to fix that problem now is a financial burden that I don’t know if he’s willing to take. It’s going to be very difficult.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas said he had also tried calling the federal government to see if it could provide funding to remove the sand.

“I’d rather find solutions to try to figure this out,” he said. “So if we could find some federal grant money that he could use to get rid of that pile by closest to Legge Lake, that might solve the problem.”

While Missel said action couldn’t be taken, he ensured conversations would take place at the committee level with Andrews to develop a plan of action.

The board also approved the 2021 One- and Six-Year Road Improvement Plan. Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert gave an update to the board on the plan.

The plan includes around 13 projects for the next year and 16 for the next six years. Huppert said the plan was aimed at catching up on flood repair projects, as it only added four new projects.