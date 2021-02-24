County begins accepting applications to fill county attorney position

Dodge County has started taking applications to fill the county attorney position left by Oliver Glass.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to advertise for the position with a deadline of March 9 at 3 p.m. at its meeting Wednesday morning.
Glass, who has held the position of county attorney since 2011, was arrested for driving under the influence in March 2020 and sentenced to 15 months of probation in August 2020.
On Jan. 28, Glass was arrested again after attempting to pick his children up while intoxicated. Less than two weeks later, the county board read and approved his resignation at its meeting on Feb. 10.
In his letter, Glass stated that he would step down on March 1. In his absence for both arrests, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Sara Sopinski took his duties.
“For the most part, Oliver has not been present, and Sara has been acting in that office,” Chairman Bob Missel said. “So procedure would say at this time that as of March 1, we would declare that office vacant and appoint Sara Sopinski as the acting interim county attorney.”
The board unanimously approved the appointment of Sopinski, who was present at the meeting.
To fill Glass’ position, Missel recommended that the board advertise in the Fremont Tribune and Omaha World-Herald for the vacancy, which lasts until November 2022. He said resumes and cover letters should be addressed to himself at 435 N. Park Ave., Room 102, Fremont, NE 68025.
Missel also recommended that the board take the applications until March 9, the day before its next meeting.
“And then on March 10 after the regular board meeting, we could at the committee level review applications,” he said. “And that would give us time to conduct an interview possibly the following week, maybe the 17th, and then take action at the board meeting on the 24th.”
Although Missel said the interviews could be conducted by a committee to bring a recommendation to the board, he said he would also explore the possibility of holding an open public meeting that day with the entire board.
The board also heard from a citizen’s request to take action against a neighbor’s sandpile against the property located in an AE flood zone in North Bend.
“This would cause great harm to the property owners of Legge Lake and Legge Lake itself,” John Thomas said. “It would divert floodwater onto my property, the property of others at Legge Lake and into Legge Lake.”
Thomas said the piles of sand on the property of Hunter Farm Services LLC runs north to south on the western border of the property.
“This is a dike,” he said. “The water will come from the west, and the dike will stop and back up floodwater on other property to the west.”
In November 2020, Thomas filed a complaint with the Dodge County Building Inspection and Zoning Department. Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews responded, finding that the property owner had no floodplain development permit.
Supervisor Lon Strand said he had seen similar situations, including in Scribner, in which farmers were given money by the federal government to remove sand from their fields and failed to get the proper permits.
“That does not mean it was correct, but that is what happened,” he said. “These farmers saw a way to get this done with federal money, and they jumped at the chance, not realizing that they had to pull permits.”
Ultimately, Strand said he believed the board should stick to its guns and send the property owner another letter.
“These things can be rectified fairly quickly if they decide to do it,” he said. “They will not have a dike as they have now, but they have to realize there are rules.”
Missel said like in Scribner, the property owner was put in a difficult and costly position as he worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the county.
“It was quite a hardship and a tremendous cost,” he said. “I know both of those individuals have expended a lot of money in an effort to make the farmland usable again.”
Supervisor Pat Tawney said he had been in contact with both Thomas and the property owner, who he said had been having trouble getting rid of the sand, as much of it is unusable.
“I’m not sure he even knew that he needed a permit,” he said. “So he knows he has a problem, but to fix that problem now is a financial burden that I don’t know if he’s willing to take. It’s going to be very difficult.”
Thomas said he had also tried calling the federal government to see if it could provide funding to remove the sand.
“I’d rather find solutions to try to figure this out,” he said. “So if we could find some federal grant money that he could use to get rid of that pile by closest to Legge Lake, that might solve the problem.”
While Missel said action couldn’t be taken, he ensured conversations would take place at the committee level with Andrews to develop a plan of action.
The board also approved the 2021 One- and Six-Year Road Improvement Plan. Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert gave an update to the board on the plan.
The plan includes around 13 projects for the next year and 16 for the next six years. Huppert said the plan was aimed at catching up on flood repair projects, as it only added four new projects.
Huppert also said he was excited for the use of two excavators in tackling the projects.
“Before, we were running one excavator to a bridge, and then it had to wait for a road project,” he said. “The two excavators really work great, so I’m glad we’re keeping up on that.”
The board also approved a resolution declaring Sept. 13 as “Larry Dix Day” in honor of his work on behalf of all 93 counties in Nebraska as executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
“Larry did serve NACO admirably,” Missel said. “He certainly offered excellent leadership, and on many days, you’d find him in the legislature lobbying on behalf of counties.”
Missel said other counties have also acted on the resolution to honor Dix, who Missel said would be greatly missed.
“As most of you know, John Cannon has stepped into that role and has already received phone calls from me,” he said. “So I think John’s going to be great to work with and I’m pleased that he’s our guy that is replacing Larry.”
The board also approved allowing Juvenile Diversion Director Meggie Studt to adopt the Comprehensive Juvenile Services Community Plan, which will secure eligibility for grants through the Juvenile Services Commission Grant Program.
Studt said the process required the board’s approval and would allow her to sign up for an additional two grants right away.
“We certainly support the efforts and appreciate the good work that you’re doing,” Missel said.
The board also approved $745,811.28 in financial claims, which included flood repairs for Maple Township and the public safety radio system project.
Additionally, the claims included $130,863.42 for the design of the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center. In April 2020, the board approved paying $385,146 to hire the Police Facility Design Group for the project.
“I called Jody Sanders at the city, and she said she figured about 35% of that effort was completed, so that’s why this cost was much less,” Missel said. “Once the voters voted it down, it kind of stopped everything that was in motion.”
Acting as the Dodge County Board of Equalization, the board denied giving tax exempt status for the Jefferson House for both 2020 and 2021 at the request of Appraiser Debbie Churchill.
Churchill also said her office was working on certified values and had to redo its depreciation tables.
“Every property in Dodge County will be seeing a change of value notice in June again,” she said. “So I would not hope that this year’s going to be any better than last year. It may be worse.”
During committee reports, Missel said that he and Tawney attended the Joint Water Management Advisory Board, where they received a detailed report from Emergency Manager Tom Smith on the mitigation efforts.
“It would appear that there’s some channels that have opened up in the river and the water is moving, and we still have ice jams in place,” Missel said. “It doesn’t appear that outside of the floodway there’s an immediate threat, so that was good to hear.”
In other news, the board unanimously approved a liquor license renewal for Fuel Express, a micro-distillery license renewal for Flyover Whiskey and a request for the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program to hold bake sales in the Dodge County Courthouse.
The board’s next meeting will be on March 10 at 9 a.m. in the Dodge County Courthouse.