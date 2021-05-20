County board approves bid for levee repair project at Rod and Gun Club

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to hire Yost Excavating for the breach lake flood damage repair project at the Rod and Gun Club Wednesday.
“It’s good to see it get done in this construction season,” Chairman Bob Missel said.
The project aims to repair a flood-damaged levee at the Rod and Gun Club west of Fremont caused by flooding in March 2019 and February 2020.
Jake Miriovsky of JEO Consulting Group, managers for the project, estimated the project to cost around $728,000. JEO received five bids for the project on May 12.
“I would have recommended any one of them if they would have been low, but we’re very comfortable working with Yost,” Miriovsky said. “And so I would recommend awarding the contract to Yost Excavating for that bid amount, and we look forward to getting this constructed here.”
Miriovsky said he estimated the project to be completed in the late summer or early fall.
The board also approved a revision of the 2021-2022 budget calendar. As a result of Legislative Bill 148, approved last year, County Clerk Fred Mytty said the county’s budget hearing cannot be limited by time.
“Of course, the chairman could limit each person by minutes to speak, but all it’s saying by that statute is that we cannot have an item right after,” he said. “It’s got to be its own thing.”
Mytty recommended having the hearing at 10:15 a.m., after the board had finished its regular business.
Additionally, Mytty said he would also have to make a presentation highlighting the differences in expenditures between the present and previous budgets, which he said would be most evident in flood projects.
“I’m hoping we’re going to have some stability with this budget going forward,” he said. “... Back to the old days, I hope.”
The board also approved the reappointment of Allen Rolf, Gene Ruzicka and Adam Taylor to the Planning Commission for three-year terms, whom Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said she was “elated” to see return.
The board also approved a motion to advertise for bids for the roadway grading and paving on North Yager Road and County Road T.
Missel said Compound Holdings, which intends to construct a warehouse and distribution and manufacturing facility at the intersection, had recently merged with another company.
As a result, the cost of the project has roughly doubled to $90 million. Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said the road would be widened for trucks to turn north onto Yager Road.
In other news, the board approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Fremont and Lower Platte North Natural Resources District for a drainage improvement project, as well as one with the village of Inglewood in case of emergencies and disasters.
During his update to the board, Emergency Manager Tom Smith said he received federal grant approval for the river monitoring project, which will begin in mid-June.