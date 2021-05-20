County board approves bid for levee repair project at Rod and Gun Club

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to hire Yost Excavating for the breach lake flood damage repair project at the Rod and Gun Club Wednesday.

“It’s good to see it get done in this construction season,” Chairman Bob Missel said.

The project aims to repair a flood-damaged levee at the Rod and Gun Club west of Fremont caused by flooding in March 2019 and February 2020.

Jake Miriovsky of JEO Consulting Group, managers for the project, estimated the project to cost around $728,000. JEO received five bids for the project on May 12.

“I would have recommended any one of them if they would have been low, but we’re very comfortable working with Yost,” Miriovsky said. “And so I would recommend awarding the contract to Yost Excavating for that bid amount, and we look forward to getting this constructed here.”

Miriovsky said he estimated the project to be completed in the late summer or early fall.

The board also approved a revision of the 2021-2022 budget calendar. As a result of Legislative Bill 148, approved last year, County Clerk Fred Mytty said the county’s budget hearing cannot be limited by time.