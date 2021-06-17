County board approves bid to replace radio tower in Douglas County

“The farmers were really happy that we did what we did, so the road looks really nice,” he said.

Huppert said his crew would move to work on County Road H between County Roads 11 and 12 before moving to County Road 24 between County Roads G and H, where they would remove a bridge.

“The bridge is very unstable as of right now, so we would be doing that probably starting right after the Fourth of July,” he said.

Huppert said the project would include placing a 9-foot culvert about 120 feet long in the area.

During committee reports, Chairman Bob Missel said he had attended the National Association of Counties’ Annual Conference in Kearney with Supervisor Greg Beam.

“It was one of the best conferences I’ve been to. Maybe that was because it had been a while and there was a lot of information to put forth,” Missel said. “But our new director of NACO, Jon Cannon, did a great job. He was there every step of the way, kind of leading the process.”

Beam said he had met with someone with Homeland Security over a free program concerning cybersecurity for various entities that he was interested in having in Dodge County.