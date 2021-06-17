County board approves bid to replace radio tower in Douglas County

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a bid on a project to replace one of its radio towers in Douglas County at its meeting Wednesday.
The tower is part of the Dodge County Nebraska Public Safety radio system, which allows the county’s first responders to communicate with other agencies in the Omaha Interoperable Network (ORION).
Fremont Fire Department Capt. Tom Christensen said the original tower had to communicate with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office from the Elkhorn Water Tower. As part of this, the tower would require microwave connectivity between the two counties.
“Their tower was over 300% overloaded, we found out when they did the structural engineering on it,” he said. “We can’t put anything new on it, so we’re going to have to put something new up there.”
Christensen said along with Rey Freeman and Mike Mazzitello, the three had looked at other options, including reinforcing the current tower for $130,000 or shooting the microwave onto a different tower south of the sheriff’s office, which was determined to be impossible due to it being overloaded.
“Also, we looked into what fiber would cost, a fiber-optic line from the Elkhorn Water Tower to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and that was going to be about $250,000,” he said. “So we figured our best option was to just replace the tower.”
Christensen said the project received three bids, which all submitted plans within $10,000 of each other. He said he recommended the lowest bid, which was HighTower Solutions of Bennington at $96,272.
“They’re a little bit higher than what we originally predicted, but also the steel prices jumped about the same time we let out for the quotes and everything,” he said.
The board also increased the appropriation in the COVID-19 Emergency Fund from $44,066 to $50,000. County Clerk Fred Mytty said $50,000 was placed in the fund last fiscal year and that $44,066 was available at the beginning of this fiscal year.
“Unfortunately, we spent a little bit more than that, or we will be with the cleaning that’s been happening in the courthouse over the duration of the year,” he said.
The board also approved a bid from Graham Construction for the Project 636 Yager Road Paving Project and a bid from J&R Concrete and Construction for Ridgeland Road Repairs, both at the recommendation of the Roads Committee.
Additionally, the board approved the closure of Road U Boulevard and Road 29 at the Elkhorn River for an upcoming study and the closure of a portion of County Road 8 near North Bend on June 26 for a fireworks show.
During his update to the board, Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said that his employees had finished work on County Road L between County Roads 8 and 9.
“The farmers were really happy that we did what we did, so the road looks really nice,” he said.
Huppert said his crew would move to work on County Road H between County Roads 11 and 12 before moving to County Road 24 between County Roads G and H, where they would remove a bridge.
“The bridge is very unstable as of right now, so we would be doing that probably starting right after the Fourth of July,” he said.
Huppert said the project would include placing a 9-foot culvert about 120 feet long in the area.
During committee reports, Chairman Bob Missel said he had attended the National Association of Counties’ Annual Conference in Kearney with Supervisor Greg Beam.
“It was one of the best conferences I’ve been to. Maybe that was because it had been a while and there was a lot of information to put forth,” Missel said. “But our new director of NACO, Jon Cannon, did a great job. He was there every step of the way, kind of leading the process.”
Beam said he had met with someone with Homeland Security over a free program concerning cybersecurity for various entities that he was interested in having in Dodge County.
“They do have a program that will come in and assist and do a survey, and you can go as deep as you care to,” he said. “As far as training, they do have spoof phishing training that you can sign up for.”
Missel also said he attended meetings on the American Rescue Plan and how to appropriate its funds, as well as redistricting, which he said would be discussed by a committee of Mytty, Beam and Supervisors Lon Strand and Pat Tawney, as well as members of the Fremont City Council.