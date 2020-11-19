County board approves budget changes to dike repair, radio tower projects

Overall, Schroeder said the project had gone well and had added some fencing as well.

“I don’t think that we’ll probably be able to cover that over the grand cost, but it’s been a good project and moved along well, and hopefully we’ll be ready for long-term protections,” he said.

Additionally, the board approved a request for $2,550 in CDBG funds for to the Fremont Rod and Gun Club – Breach Lake Repairs Project, which he said should start its final design and bidding process next month and start construction in the spring.

Chairman Bob Missel said the fact that no citizens were present at the meeting meant they were satisfied, as many were present at previous meetings to voice their dissatisfaction with the project’s timeline, and thanked Schroeder for his work.

“You’ve been a real asset, being that kind of communicator with the Corps and citizens that were part of this and had their concerns, so thank you for that,” he said. “And it’s nice to see at this point, really, we’re kind of wrapping up.”

With the Motorola Radio Project, the board approved a change order of $36,485 to replace the grounding at the tower base, equipment room, radio room, generator room and electrical room of the Dodge County Sherriff’s Office site.