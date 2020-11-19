County board approves budget changes to dike repair, radio tower projects

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved budget adjustments to the Ames Dike Repair and Motorola Radio Tower projects at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The Ames Dike west of Fremont was heavily damaged during the March 2019 flooding. Although work on the project began that summer, construction did not begin until last March, completing in August.
Lowell Schroeder, community planner with the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, said the project needed to move uncommitted easement, general administration and construction management funds to the project costs.
The project received $485,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds in the fall of 2019 to repair the damaged dike.
Schroeder said the project costs increased by $40,164.44 due to needing to add topsoil for the grass once the structure was completed, as well as permanent easement for expanding the footprint of the dike.
“So really, what we’re trying to do is to request budget amendments so that we could pick up those extra costs for the dirt and for the cost overruns, and then we’ll see how that goes,” he said.
To cover the costs, Schroeder said the plan was to move $18,409 from easements, due to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ assistance, $14,700 from grant administration and $9,700 from construction management.
Overall, Schroeder said the project had gone well and had added some fencing as well.
“I don’t think that we’ll probably be able to cover that over the grand cost, but it’s been a good project and moved along well, and hopefully we’ll be ready for long-term protections,” he said.
Additionally, the board approved a request for $2,550 in CDBG funds for to the Fremont Rod and Gun Club – Breach Lake Repairs Project, which he said should start its final design and bidding process next month and start construction in the spring.
Chairman Bob Missel said the fact that no citizens were present at the meeting meant they were satisfied, as many were present at previous meetings to voice their dissatisfaction with the project’s timeline, and thanked Schroeder for his work.
“You’ve been a real asset, being that kind of communicator with the Corps and citizens that were part of this and had their concerns, so thank you for that,” he said. “And it’s nice to see at this point, really, we’re kind of wrapping up.”
With the Motorola Radio Project, the board approved a change order of $36,485 to replace the grounding at the tower base, equipment room, radio room, generator room and electrical room of the Dodge County Sherriff’s Office site.
“They did some tests, and the grounding that was there was not sufficient, so they were going to have to update all that,” said Fremont Fire Department Capt. Tom Christensen, manager for the project.
The project has constructed four radio towers in North Bend, Uehling, Hooper and Dodge as part of a new public safety radio system between law enforcement agencies.
Missel said he spoke with project consultant Rey Freeman on some of the variables that would be outside of the scope of the project.
“So I wasn’t surprised to see this come through,” he said. “Once again, we’ve been fortunate in our budgeting for this project that we’ve been able to save some dollars in some other areas, so I don’t think that this proportionately disrupts the overall budget.”
Supervisor Lon Strand, who made a motion to approve the order, said he was surprised that the radio tower hadn’t had a problem until now.
“We have to do this project right, and I’m not denying it doesn’t need to be done, it’s just my comment that it just seems exorbitant for a little bit of grounding,” he said.
Christensen said although the Dodge site had overhang damage due to the recent ice storm, all of the towers had been built and the equipment was being installed.
“This COVID thing keeps kind of pushing us back a little bit, so now we’re after the first of the year,” said Christensen when asked by Supervisor Bob Bendig about the completion date. “So it’s as soon as we can get it going.”
The board also approved $1,703,203.17 in financial claims, which Missel said was mostly flood-related projects.
Missel said $1,370,00 was transferred to the flood fund, leaving the county with a balance of $400,000. However, he said $535,521.64 was received from the Nickerson Township.
“So that says the state’s starting to release some funds, so I’m very hopeful in the near term that we get some of those dollars,” Missel said.
Strand said the money was a good start, while Missel said more funds could come in the next two weeks.
In other news, the board approved multiple lists for 2021, including designated official county newspapers, days for board meetings and Dodge County Courthouse holidays.
After the board approved several items concerning road projects, Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said he had been trying to work with both the Federal and Nebraska emergency management agencies on receiving funding for projects.
Huppert said due to the size of the projects, he’s had to give information to NEMA to give to the federal government, but has often had to bypass them completely to get the information to them.
“They told me on our projects, they’re moving, but very slow,” he said. “They’re looking at every detail, but they’re moving.”
