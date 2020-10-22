County board approves engineering firm to work on river stabilization project

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted to approve an agreement with FYRA Engineering to help with the Elkhorn River Stabilization Project at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The river initially experienced erosion during the March 2019 flooding. Curt Becker, project manager for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, said a request for qualifications was made last March.
“I was hoping to wait until after we got the project obligated with [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] before we actually hired the engineering firm to do any design work or anything of that nature,” he said. “But it appears we’ve gotten to a point where we’re not going to get it approved through FEMA until we do some preliminary engineering work.”
Additionally in March, Becker said an interlocal agreement was signed by the Lower Platte North NRD, Dodge County and Scribner to cover the local costs not covered by FEMA.
“But each of these contracts or expenses would need to get approved by each entity, so that’s essentially why I’m here today, is to get your guys’ approval to move forward with this agreement, and then our board will bring it up tomorrow night at their board meeting, and I believe Scribner’s is Monday evening,” he said. “So then hopefully Tuesday, we can get this signed and get that moving on what we need to do to get FEMA to obligate the project.”
The LENRD is looking into hiring FYRA Engineering for the project’s engineering, permitting and to help with the FEMA process. The total cost would be a maximum of $80,346, which Becker said he was comfortable with after being asked by Supervisor Lon Strand.
“You guys usually don’t steer us wrong, so I appreciate it,” Strand said.
The project would involve restoring the stream bank by lining it with riprap and not replacing or restoring the damaged jetty. Becker said they will have to show FEMA that the process is necessary.
“FEMA wants a hydrology study to basically show, yes, it’s better for us to just put riprap on the stream bank than to restore that one jetty,” he said. “So that’s why we’re wanting to get the engineering going now and not waiting until after FEMA obligates the project.”
When asked by Strand, Becker said it’s possible the project could take until late summer or fall of 2021 until work is done, as it’s at the mercy of FEMA, as well as permitting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“It should have some minimal permits with what we’re going to actually try to do here, but I talked with the engineering firm yesterday, and they said they’ve been having a lot of issues just trying to get the Corps to call them back for the permitting on not necessarily this project, but other ones,” he said.
Becker said he’s also hoping that the Corps will let him remove the jetty entirely and use the rock as part of the riprap.
“I’ve had some preliminary conversations with the Corps on that, and I’m not so sure they’re going to let us do that, but they might allow us not to restore it back to previous conditions,” he said.
Strand said he had hoped that the project would be done right.
“The good news is, I really feel like this is something that could be done in the winter, we’re moving sand and hauling rock,” he said. “It would be awesome if it was done before the next flood season, but I think that’s pretty optimistic.”
The board also discussed and tabled an item concerning an agreement with the state for the Fremont Southeast Beltway Project.
Strand said talks between the county and state had been ongoing for the last five months.
“The first offer, we turned down because they wanted to give us a cash settlement to repair roads, and they were not allowing for inflation,” he said. “And the county felt that we would be behind in the funding part of that, so we did not continue on with that agreement.”
With the second agreement, Strand said he took issue with part of the agreement he found vague, which stated: “[i]t is the intent of the State to relinquish the roadway in good condition; functionally adequate for the purposes for which it will be used by County.”
“In the past, they have fixed roads up to new for us, in two different cases,” he said. “In my opinion, that means it will be in good shape, but I could see how they could wiggle out of it.”
Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews also said Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert was under the assumption that Inglewood would take in the south part into its jurisdiction.
“But until we see that somewhere in writing, which we don’t have, that’s iffy,” she said. “That’s a question mark, too.”
County Attorney Oliver Glass said he had no problems with bringing the issues to the state. Andrews said Nebraska Department of Transportation District Engineer Tim Weander would be present at the board’s next meeting on Nov. 4 and asked to table the item, which Chairman Bob Missel agreed with.
The board also unanimously approved a three-year interlocal agreement with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA) from July 2021 to June 2024.
“I don’t know about you, but I feel like it has been a really good time with NIRMA,” Andrews said. “We were one of the charter counties back in 1988, and I do recommend that we do recommit for another three years.”
Andrews also announced she had been reelected to the NIRMA Board of Directors and thanked the board for their support.
“Jean, we appreciate your service on that board and representing Dodge County,” Missel said. “So thank you.”
Acting as the Board of Equalization, the board also approved corrections from County Clerk Fred Mytty to its 2020 levies.
“In the case of Fremont, they have a two-year biannual budget, and they amended their 2020/2021 budget last year,” he said. “So when Jodi [Sanders, director of finance] sent it, her tax requirement did not change from what the amended budget said, so that’s corrected.”
Mytty also corrected Cotterell Township’s request of $226,297 from $226,287, the amended valuation from Cuming County on the Dodge Rural Protection District’s valuation and the 2020 valuation from Saunders County on the North Bend Rural Protection District’s valuation.
An item to consider an appointment to the Dodge County Planning Commission was also tabled to the board’s next meeting.
“I’ve been working with somebody that gave me a pretty positive opinion yesterday, but has not confirmed it 100%,” Strand said. “So I feel like I’ll have that taken care of hopefully within the next week.”
During committee reports, Supervisor Doug Backens said at meetings for the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center, he’s heard confusion on the ballot with what taxes would be.
In reading the education document, Missel said that with an average of a $150,000 property valuation, Fremont property owners would pay around $79 per year, $60 in city tax and $19 in county tax. Those outside the city would only pay $19.
If the bonds are spread across 15 years at 2% interest, those rates would change to $62 per year for Fremont property owners and $15 per year for those outside the city. The decision to go with 15- or 20-year bonds would be made by the board, as well as the Fremont City Council and mayor.
Missel also noted that he and Emergency Manager Tom Smith had met with the village of Winslow prior to their public meeting on relocation last week.
“That continues to move forward, and it’s very positive that they could potentially relocate,” he said. “They’ve got some drawings now of the property, just north of Logan View School is where the town would land, and it looks very favorable.”
During financial claims, Missel said $424,555.95 of the total $762,031.43 was for the Ridge Road project. He also said he moved $570,000 from the bond fund into the county’s checking account to cover the flood-related items.
“Hopefully this is quickly coming to an end, and hopefully we see some of those FEMA dollars,” he said. “It’s crazy that they’ve held onto them that long, which doesn’t make sense since we have approval.”
