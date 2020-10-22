County board approves engineering firm to work on river stabilization project

Becker said he’s also hoping that the Corps will let him remove the jetty entirely and use the rock as part of the riprap.

“I’ve had some preliminary conversations with the Corps on that, and I’m not so sure they’re going to let us do that, but they might allow us not to restore it back to previous conditions,” he said.

Strand said he had hoped that the project would be done right.

“The good news is, I really feel like this is something that could be done in the winter, we’re moving sand and hauling rock,” he said. “It would be awesome if it was done before the next flood season, but I think that’s pretty optimistic.”

The board also discussed and tabled an item concerning an agreement with the state for the Fremont Southeast Beltway Project.

Strand said talks between the county and state had been ongoing for the last five months.

“The first offer, we turned down because they wanted to give us a cash settlement to repair roads, and they were not allowing for inflation,” he said. “And the county felt that we would be behind in the funding part of that, so we did not continue on with that agreement.”