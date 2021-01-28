County board approves federal grants for flood mitigation

“A few of them I knew were there, and there were quite a few of them that were kind of a surprise,” he said. “It wasn’t really a surprise, since we’ve seen it on the Platte for a long time and they just kind of knew it was going to come, but not when.”

In 2020, Klahn said Dodge County’s weed management area, which includes 10 other counties, obtained a grant from the Department of Ag to pay for control work on the Platte and Elkhorn rivers.

“Whether that will happen again in 2021, I cannot answer that,” he said. “It’d sure be nice from here on out, but in the past, we have secured landowner agreements with those landowners that we find the phragmites or purple loosestrife on, and the majority of them sign up for a 50-50 cost share to help get that stuff controlled.”

The board also unanimously approved paying Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development $350, the same amount from last year.

“They’ve recycled over 600 tons of tires this year, and according to them, that’s a hefty number,” Missel said. “I think they do some good work.”