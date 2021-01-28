County board approves federal grants for flood mitigation

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved applications for federal flood mitigation grants during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The first, which involves the Rawhide Creek Watershed Plan and Environmental Assessment, would assist with flood prevention operations, Emergency Manager Tom Smith said.
“It’s been a work in progress by the Joint Water Management Advisory Board to get this identified and move through,” he said. “It helps us identify future flood mitigation projects and how to better protect our communities along the Platte River.”
The application, which would provide the project with $750,000 of funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), was brought forward as an emergency item due to the timeliness of the issue, Chairman Bob Missel said.
“In an email received the day before yesterday, they said that they’d likely sign ASAP, Feb. 2 at the latest,” he said. “Well, that eliminates the ability to push this issue into a future meeting, and that’s why I brought it today.”
The Joint Water Management Advisory Board submitted the plan for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in July 2019, shortly after its formation.
“This is a pretty big deal in that this is talking about basically our entire watershed,” Missel said. “And we’ve been searching for some time since we formed our joint water board with all the local entities that are involved.”
The project was approved by the NRCS, and the Joint Water Management Advisory Board secured funding with JEO Consulting Group as a partner to move forward with assessment of the plan.
The grant application authorized Missel as the certifying official with the project, with Smith working as a project coordinator on its daily operations.
“I’m very, very pleased to see this come through,” Missel said. “We had applied for some others in the past and were turned down, so this is wonderful to see.”
The second grant application the board approved was for FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program. The grant would provide 75% of the funding to scope the Platte Township West Fremont Project.
The project scope will identify flood mitigation measures and develop a comprehensive project application to mitigate flood risk along the Platte River in the Platte Township.
“While the NRCS plan helps identify the projects, this BRIC program will help us create the project application, do all the engineering, do the environmental assessment, do the benefit-cost analysis and then submit that project for future funding,” Smith said. “So it’s another step in mitigating flood risk.”
Smith said the local cost share would be around $62,000, which Missel said would be helped paid for by the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and City of Fremont.
“It’s important to identify that this is just another integral piece of the overall plan,” Missel said. “And again, it’s good to see the potential for funding and I certainly support this.”
The board also approved amendments to a February 2020 interlocal cooperation agreement to add Burt and Cuming counties to the regional 911 network.
Dodge County Communications Director Shelly Holzerland said two years ago, the county was starting to upgrade its 911 equipment and public safety answering point (PSAP).
During that time, Fremont/Dodge County PSAP Governing Board decided that as part of the upgrade, the county would position itself as a regional host.
“As a state, we’re moving away from the 1960s copper wire system and building a statewide IP network to deliver 911,” Holzerland said. “This will greatly enhance location accuracy and open the pipelines so that PSAP can receive more information from 911 callers like videos and things like that.”
With the network, Nebraska is encouraging PSAPs to regionalize their equipment, resulting in Dodge County reaching out to others to make use of it.
Dodge County partnered with Colfax County, as they had the same equipment and were on the same upgrade schedule, in February 2020. From Feb. 3 to 10, the two PSAPs will be hooked together, Holzerland said.
“As we were working on that project, we reached out to surrounding counties to see if anyone else would be interested in being a remote PSAP off of our host equipment, and both Burt and Cuming County chose to do that,” she said. “They’ve both already signed the interlocal agreements to join our regional 911.”
When asked by Supervisor Bob Bendig, Holzerland said other counties could potentially join as well.
Missel said as a member of the Governing Board, the county and city have had multiple discussions on the network.
“This is a pretty big deal, and it speaks highly to what we’ve accomplished here,” he said. “With our 911 center, it is now being recognized by others as a regional hub, and we’ve come a long way.”
The board also approved Weed Superintendent Larry Klahn’s 2020 Activity Report. Klahn said he was required to bring the report to the board by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
Klahn said there wasn’t much change from the previous year’s report, as it still focuses on phragmites, which are found in wet areas such as rivers, streams and waterways.
In the fall of 2019, Klahn and the Douglas County weed superintendent did surveying on the Elkhorn River through Dodge County, where they found about a dozen sites of phragmites.
“A few of them I knew were there, and there were quite a few of them that were kind of a surprise,” he said. “It wasn’t really a surprise, since we’ve seen it on the Platte for a long time and they just kind of knew it was going to come, but not when.”
In 2020, Klahn said Dodge County’s weed management area, which includes 10 other counties, obtained a grant from the Department of Ag to pay for control work on the Platte and Elkhorn rivers.
“Whether that will happen again in 2021, I cannot answer that,” he said. “It’d sure be nice from here on out, but in the past, we have secured landowner agreements with those landowners that we find the phragmites or purple loosestrife on, and the majority of them sign up for a 50-50 cost share to help get that stuff controlled.”
The board also unanimously approved paying Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development $350, the same amount from last year.
“They’ve recycled over 600 tons of tires this year, and according to them, that’s a hefty number,” Missel said. “I think they do some good work.”
During committee reports, Supervisor Lon Strand announced the renovation of a Fremont building at 935 Schneider St. previously occupied by the Eastern Nebraska Human Services, which relocated after the spring 2019 flooding.
“We used that space for a year for warehousing flood-related items: mattresses, flooring, drywall, those kinds of things,” Strand said. “And recently, all those items were taken out, and we are renovating it for a multi-use building.”
Strand said County Clerk Fred Mytty would use a corner of the building as a polling place for south Fremont, while Smith would use it as a training space.
Additionally, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office plans on using the building for equipment, as well as Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert and Three Rivers Public Health Department.
“We’re going to use that building for a lot of things that we’ve been short of in the past, and it’s going to be a great use of space and a lot of entities in the county using it,” Strand said. “So I’m looking forward to that project getting started Monday.”
During Supervisor Greg Beam’s update on Dodge County Corrections, Missel said that Supervisor Pat Tawney, who had been recently elected, had been appointed to the Jail Standards Committee with Beam and Supervisor Doug Backens.
In other news, the board approved $540,958.33 in financial claims and appointing Huppert as highway superintendent for 2021.
The board’s next meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 10 on the third floor of the Dodge County Courthouse.