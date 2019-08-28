The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously authorized the City of Fremont to work with JEO Consulting Group in the aftermath of the March flooding Wednesday morning.
This will allow the two to complete the full application for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Chairman Bob Missel said.
"This is basically a formal statement for JEO that we approve of this level of management," he said. "It's kind of what's been going on already, this just makes it official and allows JEO to work with city staff."
The authorization will also allow the city to execute a contract with JEO to develop a flood mitigation and resiliency plan if the Joint Water Management Advisory Board receives the grant. Missel said he was thankful for Grant Coordinator Lottie Mitchell's work with the board in managing the paperwork.
When asked by Supervisor David Saalfeld as to whether the board would receive updates from JEO, Missel said he was meeting with JEO's project lead, Mitchell and City Administrator Brian Newton next month and would fill the board in.
The board also approved $1,039,748.26 of financial claims, a majority of which came from flood damage reimbursements to townships. Missel said the county has created a loan pool of $5 million to cover these costs, $2.3 million of which has been used already.
"We're approaching the halfway mark, so we'll monitor that," he said. "I'm kind of hoping this will slow down a little bit, and we're also expecting some federal highway funds to start coming in."
The board approved to set a public hearing for the 2019-2020 county budget on Sept. 11. Clerk Fred Mytty said several revisions have been made, including the allocation of several thousand more dollars to the Dodge County Historical Society.
"The budget is $39 million, and last year we only spent $29 million," he said. "So we're going to be spending a lot of money this year."
Emergency Manager Tom Smith was unanimously appointed to represent the county for receipts from NEMA funding. Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert will represent the Dodge County Highway Department.
"We need to make sure that where we want this money to go is appropriate with the county," Smith said.
Smith also reported that there was minor flooding Tuesday night, with the Platte River rising to over 7 feet 4 inches. He said the flood waters came up onto some of the properties by Ridgeland Avenue.
"It came over the banks a little bit, but it's not a serious threat," Smith said.
Huppert also briefed the board on project updates on roads around the county. He said some had to wait to get approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency before they could begin.
Other items on the agenda included the approval of an inheritance tax refund of $942.84 and a liquor license for a wedding celebration renewal at the Fremont State Lake Clubhouse next month.
Supervisor Doug Backens also spoke briefly about his attendance at the Three Rivers Public Health Department's community health improvement planning focus group session last week, saying there was "a lot of good information" provided.
"Some of the statistics that popped up in the county, I had no idea," he said. "It was eye-opening."