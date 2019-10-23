The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a project that would use federal funding to re-establish banks around a bridge north of Hooper during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The total cost for the Dodge County Highway Department project would be around $696,000, but the county would only pay for 20% of that, Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said.
Originally, when looking for federal aid, Huppert said he was told he would only receive around $50,000, but he went to the state, who redid the application.
“Hopefully this will work and I can get a lot more money and get really what needs to be done,” he said. “What was I going to do with $40,000 or $50,000? I wasn’t going to do much with it. So this will help out quite a bit.”
The bridge is north of Hooper and goes across Logan Creek. The project would re-establish the banks and replace multiple drop pipes around the bridge.
The agreement establishes Huppert as the county’s representative and project liaison with the state for the project.
Huppert also updated the board on new projects, including the installation of multiple culverts throughout the county.
“I know we spend a lot of money, but I think in the long run, we’re going to be ahead of ourselves,” he said. “I know it’s a lot, but we’re going to get through it.”
The board also approved a purchasing of 5 acres of land near Nickerson by Zoua Lo from Platte Valley Equipment.
Lo, who comes from Minnesota, said she plans to use the land for organic farming and to raise flowers.
“The reason I want to come down here is because it’s too cold up there,” she said. “I just want to buy that land to do what I need to do.”
Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said the Dodge County Planning Commission approved the lot split and residential registration 4-1.
The sole opponent was worried about a farmer to the west spraying, but realtor Diane Madsen said Lo, who has 20 years of farming experience, said she was fine with the location and would communicate with the other farmer.
“I’ll leave some tall grass on the borderline and make sure the chemicals don’t come over,” Lo said. “It won’t hurt my products.”
Another zoning item was listed on the agenda, but was postponed due to a clerical error. Andrews said a conditional use permit for a swine farm listed the wrong range number and would go back to the Planning Commission for its Nov. 19 meeting.
The board approved around $803,634.55 in finances, $613,178.33 of which came from flood disaster relief.
Chairman Bob Missel said the county opened a new line of credit in the banks, which would help offset the bills.
“I’m hoping it slows down, but it’s still hard to get a handle on the townships as their projects get completed,” he said.
Missel mentioned that Garry Clark, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, thanked the board for its participation and leadership during the “Here We Grow” campaign.
Missel also noted the recent passing of Dean Lux, a former chairman of the Board of Supervisors. He said he visited with Lux, who was mayor of North Bend, not too long before his death.
“Dean did a tremendous job as a chairman of this board for many years and offered great leadership,” Missel said. “He will be missed.”
Other board members shared Missel’s sentiments.
“Dean was not a follower, that’s for sure,” Supervisor Lon Strand said. “He stepped up every chance he got to be a leader.”
Strand also presented the board with a packet detailing the efforts of the Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership.
The nonprofit serves 14 counties with services including food and nutrition, housing and tax preparation. It receives millions of dollars in grants every year.
Strand, who is on the board of directors of the NNCAP, said the office was once visited by a veteran who was moving into a house and had no furniture.
“Right before he came in, there was a family that came in and said their dad had passed away and needed to know what to do with his furniture,” he said. “So a lot of times, it’s just putting people together and making things work.”
While Dodge County isn’t in need as much as some of the other counties due to its high population, Strand said some of the counties have almost nothing.
“There’s help for everybody, but they have to find help and want help,” he said. “And this community action partnership really tries to do a lot for those people.”