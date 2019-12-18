The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the application for two grants that would provide funding to juvenile services during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The grants are the Nebraska Crime Commission Community Based Aid Grant for 2020-2021 and the 2020 Nebraska Crime Commission Juvenile Services Grant.
“We’ve changed a lot of things throughout the last four years that I’ve been here, but it keeps the cost down as far as paying for juvenile attorneys when they go to court,” community youth coordinator Meggie Studt said. “So it definitely has a positive effect, and we’ve seen a lot of success stories come out of it too.”
While the county has applied for the community based aid grant in previous years, it hasn’t applied for the juvenile services grant. The grants would provide additional funding to hire another staff member, Studt said.
“It’d just be a community worker to help in our efforts to reduce the juveniles entering the juvenile justice system,” she said. “We’re trying for it this year, and since it is competitive, I don’t know if we will get it, but we thought why not apply.”
Studt said the county works with over 15 organizations to provide services for juveniles.
“So how it works is I do an intake with the juvenile and the parent and then refer them to other services,” she said.
The grants would then help fund those services and programs that the juveniles go into, Studt said.
“Our goal with this is to decrease probation’s caseload too so that they can be more effective and cost-effective as well to save them money and time,” she said.
The board also unanimously approved a slightly modified interlocal agreement with the Ames Diking District for the repair of the dike after the flooding last March.
Board Chairman Bob Missel said the new agreement had been changed by Lowell Schroeder, community planner for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
“I think it speaks to what we’re doing and I think it’s a good paper trail for the future and how we entered into this agreement and why,” he said.
Ames Diking District President Grant Hansen said after talking with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the repair project will now include putting a gate by the dike and placing a barbed-wire fence around it.
“There will be new signs that will be put up when the project is done and completed,” he said. “It’s just one of these things where we are trying to go and do things the right way and notify everybody of what our intentions are.”
Hansen said previously at the end of County Road 11, access had been across the dike. But with people traveling across it, armoring the area with concrete were not possible, he said.
“With the rebuilding of this dike, the diking district does not wish to have any access anymore going across the dike at that point,” Hansen said. “There were just too many opportunities for people getting across there, causing problems to that area of the dike, and also trespassing issues that were going on with that.”
Hansen said he spoke with the highway department, which had no problem with the district limiting access with the fencing gate. Access will only be allowed for individuals deemed “appropriate” by the district, he said.
“There is no intention by the diking district to limit the access for Pole Island property, as that access will still be available across the dike when it is rebuilt in the position where it was previously,” Hansen said. “So all we’re doing at this time is limiting what was at the end of County Road 11.”
The board also unanimously approved holding a public hearing on electing a county surveyor during its Jan. 15 meeting.
Mytty told the board that it was brought to his attention that a law passed in 2014 stated that it must hold a public hearing by the end of February 2020 or it will go to the general election in November.
“So this is our last chance,” he said. “Either you guys have a public hearing, get comment, or you get a vote of the people to decide.”
Supervisor Lon Strand said he would rather have the board continue to choose the surveyor rather than put it on a ballot.
“This is something that would be hard to educate the public on,” he said. “As much as people are anti-government, I don’t think the office would go away. And I think it functions well the way it is.”
The board also unanimously approved to allow the highway department to conduct a study on the possible vacation of County Road P.
The Nickerson Township Board voted unanimously earlier this month to close the road, which is currently a minimum maintenance road.
Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said there is currently a gate on the road, which is often locked.
“I’ve told Duane [McKenzie] they have to keep it unlocked,” he said. “I know they want to keep a lot of people from there down because there’s garbage that gets dumped down there.”
Huppert said the road must be gated so that the county doesn’t take responsibility. He said one landowner has been “landlocked” and has to drive around to their house.
“I’ll do my studying on it and find what it’s more about,” Huppert said. “I just wanted to give you a heads up on it.”
The board also approved radio system interlocal agreements with the Fremont Rural Fire District, Scribner Rural Fire Protection District and City of Scribner. It also approved interlocal agreements for emergencies with the North Bend Drainage District, Village of Winslow, City of Scribner and City of Fremont.