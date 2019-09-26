The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a grant for flood damage repairs to the Ames dike drainage system during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The county is currently requesting $485,000 for Emergent Threat Disaster Funds for the project, which is estimated to cost around $2.1 million.
With this high cost, Lowell Schroeder, community planner for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, said there is an opportunity to apply for a community development block grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
"The county's role in this is that you're ineligible to apply for the funds, so basically, there would be a sub-recipient agreement between inside the district and county to carry out all their project activities," he said.
The board unanimously approved the grant application. Chairman Bob Missel thanked Schroeder for his efforts and said this was one of the most significant breaches that took place during the flood.
The board also approved a three-year contract for the Dodge County Sheriff's Office to provide law enforcement services to North Bend starting Oct 1. The city is required to pay the county $85,000 per year.
"As we looked at our agreement with them and the hours spent in North Bend, we realized that we were giving some free services," Missel said. "So I asked the sheriff to spend a little time and detail where we need to be on that."
Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews brought forward a request from NextEra Properties LLC to change general agriculture land to commercial land for the construction of a building by Nickerson.
Jeff Ray of JEO Consulting Group said he met with city staff to determine which area would work best for the building, which would be 55,000 square feet.
The board unanimously passed the request. Supervisor Lon Strand said he was glad that discussions were made prior.
"We've had good conversations about this and I think it's great," he said. "It's getting crowded down in parts of [Fremont], so I think it's a good location."
Other items on the agenda included the approval of an $85,000 transfer from the Inheritance Tax Fund to the Road Fund, which came from a misunderstanding that the county had been paid for repairs to a dump truck, County Clerk Fred Mytty said.
"[The Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association] itself paid for the repairs, so we’re not going to get reimbursed $85,000 from them," he said. "So we need to offset the Road Fund as far as excluding taxes and we need 85,000 more dollars into that fund to cover it."
Other items on the agenda included the approval of a request to advertise for construction bids of three concrete box culverts in the county.
During the discussion of financial claims, Missel said that many of the flood disaster relief was still going to Elkhorn. He said due to an interlocal agreement, the county will support them until the money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency comes to them.
"The problem with that, as we all know, is who knows when that's coming," Missel said. "It could be a year from now, it could be two years from now."
But Missel said the county has transferred $600,000 from a line of credit to cover costs and has started conversations with banks on working toward an additional line to get through the year.
"We'll get a lot clearer picture by January 1 where we're at," he said. "A lot of our road projects will be done, and we anticipate some federal highway money coming in between now and then, and that will also get us a better picture as to where we stand."