County board approves highway relinquishments for beltway project

However, Strand said Weander was able to provide clarity on the project and what work would be done and that he was fine with the agreement.

"We just wanted to know what you were doing, if you were patching or you were overlaying or whatever," he said. "So I think this outlines it really well."

When asked by Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews about how the county would coordinate ice and snow removal, Weander said he would discuss the matter with the county at a later date.

The board also approved a revised agreement to repair the damaged levee at the Rod and Gun Club.

As a result of flooding from the Platte River last February, the Rod and Gun Club west was heavily damaged. The $612,380 project will be funded by a $485,000 grant and $50,000 each from Dodge County, Fremont and the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, with the Rod and Club Club also contributing.

Emergency Manager Tom Smith said the initial agreement said the Rod and Gun Club would enter into the contract with the engineering firm.