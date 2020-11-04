County board approves highway relinquishments for beltway project

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement to relinquish parts of U.S. Highway 77 for the Fremont Southeast Beltway Project at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The item was tabled from the board's Oct. 21 meeting, as several supervisors had questions about the wording of the agreement, the second to come from the state.
The beltway project will add a four-lane divided expressway to the south side of Fremont, with overpasses added over the old Highway 275 and Highway 77.
Nebraska Department of Transportation District Engineer Tim Weander spoke with the board on the details of the project, which he said would finish construction in either 2022 or 2023.
"This is a very important project for us, and for you too, for the Fremont area and Dodge County," he said.
Supervisor Lon Strand expressed concern at the board's last meeting on the wording of the agreement, which stated: "[i]t is the intent of the State to relinquish the roadway in good condition; functionally adequate for the purposes for which it will be used by County."
"One person's opinion of fixing a road is totally different from others'," he said. "It appears as if you've put this in black-in-white what's going to be done, and I think that was the only hang-up, Tim."
However, Strand said Weander was able to provide clarity on the project and what work would be done and that he was fine with the agreement.
"We just wanted to know what you were doing, if you were patching or you were overlaying or whatever," he said. "So I think this outlines it really well."
When asked by Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews about how the county would coordinate ice and snow removal, Weander said he would discuss the matter with the county at a later date.
The board also approved a revised agreement to repair the damaged levee at the Rod and Gun Club.
As a result of flooding from the Platte River last February, the Rod and Gun Club west was heavily damaged. The $612,380 project will be funded by a $485,000 grant and $50,000 each from Dodge County, Fremont and the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District, with the Rod and Club Club also contributing.
Emergency Manager Tom Smith said the initial agreement said the Rod and Gun Club would enter into the contract with the engineering firm.
"Rod and Gun Club did not like that wording in there and they asked if another partner could step up and be that entity that signs with the engineering company," he said. "In discussions with Dodge County, they asked if Dodge County would do it, so the wording was changed to Dodge County."
Chairman Bob Missel said the change made more sense, as the Rod and Gun Club isn't a government agency or nonprofit.
"If this area is damaged again by a future flood, I think we're better situated to address it immediately, as opposed to trying to pull all of this together during the event," he said.
Missel also said with the new agreement, the funds would go through the county, similar to other projects like the repair of the Ames Dike.
Smith also gave updates to several mitigation projects and discussed Sen. Ben Sasse's congratulations to the Dodge County Citizens Corps for receiving the Group of the Year Award from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency's Citizen Corps Council in September.
The group, comprised of various local entities, have worked together to provide assistance during the spring 2019 flooding, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As we have witnessed over the last two years, those individuals are truly key to the success of the operation," Missel said. "And boy, without their help, time and assistance, it would almost make it impossible."
The board also unanimously approved the appointment of Tom Weitzenkamp of Uehling to the Dodge County Planning Commission.
"I've been looking for maybe nine months already, had a couple candidates and finally came up with one that will serve," Strand said.
Missel praised Strand's decision, calling it an "excellent choice."
"I just want to take time to thank Lon for hunting and searching and spending time on the phone," Andrews said. "I appreciate that."
The board also approved an agreement that would transfer Dodge County's ownership share of a radio tower to Burt County, where the tower resides.
"We actually approved this a long time ago, but I think that they're finally getting the legal pieces of this pulled together and want a new document with our signature on it," Missel said.
During committee reports, the board also commented on the election result for the Joint Law Enforcement Center.
The facility, which aimed to host operations for the Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff's Office, was placed on the 2020 ballot, as it would have been paid for by property taxes.
However, the vote in Dodge County failed, with 8,105 voting against and 7,147 voting for as of Nov. 4. Within Fremont, the vote also failed, with 5,732 voting against and 4,775 voting for.
"We're disappointed that the effort failed," Missel said. "I personally thought that the voters would move it forward, but I can appreciate that the cost side of it probably was a concern to many."
Supervisor Doug Backens, who had been involved with the project, said he was appreciative of those who worked with him, including County Clerk Fred Mytty and County Attorney Oliver Glass.
"I just wanted to give thanks to the committee who did a lot of work on that, including the sheriff [Steve Hespen] and some of the deputies, especially Deputy [Gabrielle] Frank," he said. "She put a lot of time and effort into it."
With the election result, Missel said the project would go "back to the drawing board," as the committee would meet after the election has settled down.
"There has been a tremendous amount of people that at some level participated in this effort, and it truly was a collaboration of a lot of folks to put our best product forward," he said. "And so again, I'm sure we will meet again as a committee and try to form an action plan."
Acting as the Board of Equalization, the board also received a three-year plan of assessment submitted by County Assessor Debbie Churchill.
The 28-page document, which covers 2021 through 2023, outlines Churchill's plans, as well as taxable values and percentage breakdowns.
"We put a lot of thought into this one more so than any of the others because of what the state has been on us that they would like us to do," she said. "I'm not saying it'll all get done, but we try to include as much as possible."
Missel said the document did a good job highlighting new changes, including the commercial property tax increases.
"I would highly encourage each of you to spend some time on this report," he told the supervisors. "I think when it comes time for protest season, by reading this, you have a better understanding of the process and what our assessment function has to go through to get where we are."
