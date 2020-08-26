County board approves its half of joint law enforcement center ballot issue

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to put its portion of the proposed Joint Law Enforcement Center with the city of Fremont on the ballot during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The decision came a day after the Fremont City Council's vote to place its portion of the item on the ballot failed 3-3 Tuesday night, something Chairman Bob Missel called a "hiccup" in the process.
"So my suggestion to the board is to move forward with this, we approve it, but our approval will need to be contingent on the fact that the city can come back together and move this forward as well," he said. "Because 'joint' means we're both part of this."
Both entities voted on the language of two separate items to pay for the center on the November ballot this week, with the county's for $7,783,000 and the city's for $10,317,000.
Fremont Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer told the board that the city council will likely have an emergency meeting as Councilmembers Matt Bechtel and Mark Legband were not in attendance.
The special city council meeting has since been scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
The proposed center would house both the Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff's Office in a single building near 29th Street and Yager Road.
"To be able to have an opportunity to join forces with the city of Fremont and bring in our sheriff's department together, we think it's not only good for the public, it's good for the efficiency of government," Missel said.
After having taken part in endless meetings, Missel said due to the cost, scope and size of the project, the decision was made to put the issue on the ballot for a vote.
"Frankly, I've been through this, I don't have any concerns," he said. "I think this is what all the good minds we had at the table came up with, and I think it's appropriate, I think it's accurate, I think it speaks to what we want to do."
Supervisor Lon Strand said both FPD and DCSO have experienced growing pains, making the center a necessity.
"It's needed. We'll never have money just to stop and pay for it, and this is a great way to go about it," he said. "I feel like it's needed on both the county level and the city level and fully support this at this time."
Missel said he remembered touring the Buffalo County Joint Law Enforcement Center years earlier with other supervisors, who were all surprised to see "brown and blue together."
"They continue to have that program out there today, and we thought, 'You know, that's something that we should consider in our future,'" he said. "And so I'm very pleased that we're at this point where we've gotten today and I hope that the city of Fremont can work through their issue on it and get this passed."
The board also received the names of several candidates for the Elkhorn Township Board. Its three members were Jeremy Moss, who was recalled in May, Nancy Schlotfeld, who resigned earlier this month, and Jody Delaney, who stopped attending meetings.
"I received last week a certified receipt that Jody Delaney is now in Sergeant, Nebraska, so I would say you need three appointments," County Clerk Fred Mytty said.
The potential candidates for the board are Linda Delaney, Alan Fanning, Tim Jorn, Roxie Kracl, Bryan Maschmeier and Robert Reed. Jeremy Dillon and Robert Ryan also expressed interest after the deadline.
Supervisors David Saalfeld, Doug Backens and Bob Bendig volunteered to form a committee to bring a recommendation for appointments to the board for its next meeting.
"I was very pleased to see that kind of response from that community to step up and be willing to serve," Missel said. "That speaks highly to that group of individuals, so I think in fairness to them that we do our due diligence at a committee level, review these and then bring a recommendation back to the board."
The board also unanimously approved finalizing the county's 2020/2021 budget for a public hearing on Sept. 9 at 9:15 a.m.
Mytty said he was "overoptimistic" on revenue that would come to the county's road fund, including $1 million from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and $100,000 in owed motor vehicle tax money.
"So what I did was a trick that other counties do, is I added $500,000 in the general fund that we needed, and then we will use that as a possible transfer to the road fund if it needs it," he said. "If the money doesn't come through, then we'll have the $500,000 to help float that."
Overall, Mytty said this year's levy is still 1.55% below last year's.
"Thanks to Fred and the Finance Committee, I told some of my constituents, the people that were concerned of their increase in valuations, and I said that's not the final word," Missel said. "The final word is what the levy is, and I'm glad we were able to lower it to that amount."
The board also approved several items involving DCSO, including a new option with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, an interlocal agreement to provide North Bend Central Public Schools and Logan View Public Schools with a school resource officer and a contract to provide law enforcement services to North Bend.
In other news, the board approved the appointment or reappointment of Mary Le Arneal and Ryan Bojanski to the Three Rivers Public Health Board, Linda McClain to the Fremont Community Health Resources Board and Vernon Brandert to the Board of Adjustment.
During the talk on financial claims, Strand said that the county had received $540,000 from NEMA, something Missel said had been timely.
"I had already put in a request to transfer about that much to cover the receipts, and then we got word that came in, so we withdrew our request and were able to cover those funds," Missel said. "It's nice to see a large amount coming back to us, and hopefully, there'll be much more to come."
