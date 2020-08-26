County board approves its half of joint law enforcement center ballot issue

"To be able to have an opportunity to join forces with the city of Fremont and bring in our sheriff's department together, we think it's not only good for the public, it's good for the efficiency of government," Missel said.

After having taken part in endless meetings, Missel said due to the cost, scope and size of the project, the decision was made to put the issue on the ballot for a vote.

"Frankly, I've been through this, I don't have any concerns," he said. "I think this is what all the good minds we had at the table came up with, and I think it's appropriate, I think it's accurate, I think it speaks to what we want to do."

Supervisor Lon Strand said both FPD and DCSO have experienced growing pains, making the center a necessity.

"It's needed. We'll never have money just to stop and pay for it, and this is a great way to go about it," he said. "I feel like it's needed on both the county level and the city level and fully support this at this time."

Missel said he remembered touring the Buffalo County Joint Law Enforcement Center years earlier with other supervisors, who were all surprised to see "brown and blue together."