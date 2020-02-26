County board approves joining 911 servers with Colfax County

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved an interlocal agreement with Colfax County to join its 911 servers during its meeting Wednesday morning.

Dodge County Communications Director Shelly Holzerland said Nebraska is transitioning to NextGen 911, an IP-based system.

“We’re currently using 1960s technology to try to bring 911 calls into the PSAP (public-safety answering point), and it’s just not working,” she said. “People want to be able to send pictures and videos and telematics, things like that, so we need to upgrade the state 911 system.”

Holzerland said the state is encouraging PSAPs to consolidate equipment. The county has a 911 server that’s capable of supporting multiple PSAPs, she said.

“This is one way we can do that,” Holzerland said. “They have the same equipment that we have, so it’s relatively easy to use their 911 server and our 911 server, hook them together for redundancy and provide 911 services for the region.”

There are other counties that are already interested in joining servers once an interlocal agreement has been approved, Holzerland said. As well as saving money, the connection would also provide extra backup.