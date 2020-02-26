County board approves joining 911 servers with Colfax County

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved an interlocal agreement with Colfax County to join its 911 servers during its meeting Wednesday morning.
Dodge County Communications Director Shelly Holzerland said Nebraska is transitioning to NextGen 911, an IP-based system.
“We’re currently using 1960s technology to try to bring 911 calls into the PSAP (public-safety answering point), and it’s just not working,” she said. “People want to be able to send pictures and videos and telematics, things like that, so we need to upgrade the state 911 system.”
Holzerland said the state is encouraging PSAPs to consolidate equipment. The county has a 911 server that’s capable of supporting multiple PSAPs, she said.
“This is one way we can do that,” Holzerland said. “They have the same equipment that we have, so it’s relatively easy to use their 911 server and our 911 server, hook them together for redundancy and provide 911 services for the region.”
There are other counties that are already interested in joining servers once an interlocal agreement has been approved, Holzerland said. As well as saving money, the connection would also provide extra backup.
“Other PSAPs are remotes, and then if one goes down, the calls can automatically route to somebody else,” Holzerland said. “So it’s really a benefit for everybody who’s hooked together to be able to share their equipment.”
Chairman Bob Missel expressed his support for the agreement, and the board unanimously voted in support.
The board also unanimously voted to exclude WholeStone Farms from the industrial area south of Fremont so that it could be annexed into the city.
Heather Carver, an attorney with law firm Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, spoke on behalf of the company.
“The applicant is applying for the benefit of tax increment financing through the City of Fremont, which is only available to the applicant if they’re within the city,” she said. “So in order to be annexed, they have to be excluded from the industrial tract.”
After being asked by Supervisor Doug Backens, Carver said the annexation would include the entire facility, including the parking lot.
Carver cited WholeStone Farm’s plans for a $30 million expansion project that would add a new cafeteria and locker rooms. With the need for new water treatment facilities, she said it needs to be a part of the city.
“It certainly speaks to the benefit of the community to have this development,” Missel said. “So we’re excited to see them move forward with the project, and we certainly support the effort.”
The board also approved resolutions for three road projects that would receive federal reimbursement of more than $725,000.
“I do have a couple more in process for the next week, so we’re moving along pretty good on those,” Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said.
In other road news, the board approved a one- and six-year road improvement program. The plan includes 16 one-year projects and 14 six-year projects.
The board also received a receipt of a letter from County Clerk Fred Mytty on the resignation of Deputy Sharon Neuhalfen effective March 6.
“It’s been a pleasure working with all of you over the years,” she told the board.
Missel told Neuhalfen she would be missed by the board.
“Thank you for your service to Dodge County and the county clerk’s office,” he said.