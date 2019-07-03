The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved several items on its agenda during a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.
Items related to flood recovery efforts currently being undertaken by the county, approved by the board on Wednesday, included:
Two interlocal agreements for cost sharing of the Flood Disaster of 2019 between Dodge County and Platte and Pleasant Valley Township were approved.
The board also approved a contract for emergency repair of Dead Timber Road B, which was severely damaged during flooding in March.
The contract is with Constructors, Inc. of Lincoln, which bid the project at $634,503.
“They’ve already took all the concrete and asphalt off the road, but this is the agreement for their engineers,” Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert told the board. “Once you get over a certain price, you have to have engineers on the project.”
Huppert also provided the board with an update on various road projects currently underway, and planned in the near future, within the county.
During his report, Huppert also discussed a potential plan to remove the traffic lights at the corner of Morningside Road and Old Highway 275 near the south side of the Bell Street Viaduct.
The stoplights at the intersection are no longer in working order, and have only been used as flashing yellow lights since the Morningside Road intersection to the east was closed off years ago, said Huppert.
Huppert said he’s been working with the Fremont Department of Utilities to determine the best course of action, as well as the potential cost to remove the lights and replace them with stop signs on Morningside Road.
According to Huppert, an approximate cost is estimated at $2,000.
While Huppert provided a report about the potential plan, the board did not take any action related to removing the lights as the matter was not a part of its official agenda.
The board also approved two items related to the Joint Water Management Advisory Board.
Approval was granted to send a letter of support for the Joint Water Management Advisory Board’s application to the Water Sustainability Fund for a flood mitigation and resiliency plan.
Authorization was also given to the City of Fremont, on behalf of the Joint Water Management Board, to solicit a request for proposals from engineers to apply for funding from the Hazard Mitigation Grant program offered through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
The transfer of $200,000 from the county’s Inheritance Tax Fund to the 1st Responders Equipment Bond Fund was also approved unanimously.