County board approves new Elkhorn Township boardmembers, budget

Missel also said the township board had been offered to use the county board room for their initial meeting, and Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert requested to be present during the meeting.

“Scott also reported that any of the Elkhorn Township roads that are in need now of some work, he plans to see that that gets done through the Highway Department until the new board has their road grader operator in place and can get them out on the county roads,” Missel said.

The county board also approved its 2020/2021 budget without making any changes. The tax levy for the budget is 22.9101 cents per $100 of valuation for a tax requirement of $10,924,813, Missel said.

“So budgetarily, it represented a 10% drop in the tax levy from the prior year, which is huge,” he said. “So if your valuation didn’t go up, from the county’s perspective, you’re going to pay 10% less in taxes this year.”

Missel also noted that valuations in Dodge County, mostly due to commercial properties in Fremont, went up about 10% this year. He also said the county didn’t budget its portion for the new Joint Law Enforcement Center, which is $7,783,000, as it would be dealt with upon voter approval.

In other news, the board approved recommending Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews’ reappointment to the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association Board and approved the vacation of a unnamed platted street.

