County board approves payment for analysis of law enforcement buildings

Supervisor Lon Strand agreed with Missel, saying the city and county needed to finish the work that was already done in preparing for the proposed JLEC.

“It will help us moving forward,” he said. “If we decide to do anything in the future, we’ll have a lot of information ready to go.”

During public comment, the board also discussed the now-removed biomass stockpiling near Scribner by Environmental Land Management LLC.

Landowner Brian Harms, who farms northwest of Fremont, requested to be allowed to apply the material as fertilizer. A moratorium on the material was placed by the board as a result of ELM’s site causing concerns with the environment and its smell.

“The product is a good product, but the way [ELM] handled it was, they made their own problem,” Strand said. “And we are working at coming up with new regs to make it usable again, but we felt that we did not have enough regulations set up to handle this safely.”

Although Strand said an emergency permit could not be given to Harms, he advised him to attend the Planning Commission’s meeting on April 20, as it will make a recommendation to the board at its next meeting.