County board approves payment for analysis of law enforcement buildings

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a payment to conduct an analysis of law enforcement buildings in Fremont and Dodge County at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The board unanimously approved to reimburse the city of Fremont one half of the cost at $7,500 with a 6-0 vote. Supervisor Bob Bendig was not present.
The analysis would be conducted by Prochaska and Associates and aims to include buildings for the Fremont Police Department, Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
“After the voters voted down the Joint Law Enforcement Center, there was the feeling that we needed to go back and look at some of the possibilities that came out of the comments from voters,” Chairman Bob Missel said. “Do we just remodel where we are, do we not combine, do we combine? What are the options?”
At its March 30 meeting, the Fremont City Council approved its half of the payment for the assessment, which will determine the buildings’ feasibility as future joint-use facilities.
Missel said Prochaska and Associates already have some data on the buildings and are offering the analysis at a discounted price.
“So I think it’s a good value, and it’ll speak to the information that we’ve been seeking and what it would cost to just redo the existing facilities,” he said.
Supervisor Lon Strand agreed with Missel, saying the city and county needed to finish the work that was already done in preparing for the proposed JLEC.
“It will help us moving forward,” he said. “If we decide to do anything in the future, we’ll have a lot of information ready to go.”
During public comment, the board also discussed the now-removed biomass stockpiling near Scribner by Environmental Land Management LLC.
Landowner Brian Harms, who farms northwest of Fremont, requested to be allowed to apply the material as fertilizer. A moratorium on the material was placed by the board as a result of ELM’s site causing concerns with the environment and its smell.
“The product is a good product, but the way [ELM] handled it was, they made their own problem,” Strand said. “And we are working at coming up with new regs to make it usable again, but we felt that we did not have enough regulations set up to handle this safely.”
Although Strand said an emergency permit could not be given to Harms, he advised him to attend the Planning Commission’s meeting on April 20, as it will make a recommendation to the board at its next meeting.
“So hopefully you can use it next year, and hopefully we can get it cleaned up,” Strand said. “And it’s nothing against the product, it’s nothing against agriculture. We’ll probably end up with this product back in the county, but we need to be able to handle it.”
During his update to the board, Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said he still had employees working on Ridge Road to complete repairs and hoped to have it open to some traffic next week.
Supervisor Greg Beam also updated the board on a formal notice of noncompliance with minimum jail standards from the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice.
The notice, which stemmed from the county jail’s admission and release form, was still being addressed and should be resolved soon, Beam said.
During the jail update, Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said he was looking into implementing more house arrests for the county’s inmates.
“It is a substantial savings to the county, it just becomes a community safety question putting someone on house arrest,” he said.
In other news, the board approved tax refunds of $19,456.92 and $980.40, as well as Community Development Block Grant funds for the Ames Dike and Fremont Rod and Gun Club repair projects.