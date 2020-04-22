County board approves payment for design of Joint Law Enforcement Center

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved its portion of a payment to hire a design group for the Joint Law Enforcement Center at its meeting Wednesday morning.
The board approved the payment of $385,146 for the total cost of the hire, $817,291. The cost will be split with the city of Fremont to hire the Police Facility Design Group.
Wednesday’s meeting was also the second to be held online through Zoom. Supervisor Greg Beam was not in attendance.
The Joint Law Enforcement Center would provide a facility for both the Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Fremont Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer said the city of Fremont appreciated the cooperation of the county to move forward with the center.
“We understand from our past conversations that Dodge County is in a position to build on right away, but we wanted to move forward as a group,” he said. “So we put together a group of county officials and city officials to select an architect.”
Wimer also said the money approved would not be the total cost spent unless voters approved the cost of the facility in November.
“So it would only be a portion, or approximately 35% of the $385,000, that we would need to spend from your end to have the Police Facility Design Group get documents together to go to the vote,” he said. “So I would ask that you approve this with the contingency that the city also approves their end.”
The Police Facility Design Group would also be able to provide a drawing of the center by Election Day, allowing voters to see what they’re voting for.
“This is for the public, and the public needs to know what they’re going to get,” Supervisor Dan Weddle said. “And I think this is the best way to do it.”
Supervisor Lon Strand said the best way to educate voters on a topic is to show them directly.
“I don’t think there’s any question that this has to be done,” he said. “I wish it were cheaper, but this is the first step. We’re not committing to everything, but we do have to have something to show to the public.”
Chairman Bob Missel said the Finance Committee would consider making the funding a bond issue, like the city plans to do, but has put the issue on hold for a while due to the flood of 2019.
“We’ve got a tremendous amount of money borrowed, and we’re waiting for FEMA to start paying us back,” he said. “We assume that our local cost share would be about 12.5% of the total, but we really don’t know at what level they’ll approve all the projects.”
The board also approved an agreement allowing Dodge County Communications Director Shelly Holzerland to use a regional wireless area network that included counties like Douglas, Sarpy and Washington.
County Attorney Paul Vaughan said he had reviewed the agreement and approved of the content.
“We had a couple of changes that she had them make to that agreement, and it looks like everything is adequately addressed, so the County Attorney’s office has reviewed that,” he said. “And I will have myself or Mr. [Oliver] Glass approve that agreement where the signature’s called for.”
The board also approved an interlocal agreement with the North Bend Drainage District to reimburse a flood disaster project, as well as with the Winslow Rural Fire Board for cost-sharing of a radio system with the county.
“This is kind of a duplicate of the interlocal we’ve entered into with many of the rural fire and police already to provide them with a couple of radios to get their programs started, and this is Winslow taking us up on that offer,” Missel said.
The board approved $4,713,869.94 in financial claims, including $4,479,000 for radios and equipment for its Motorola project to update its emergency radio system.
“That’s a big chunk of that, the biggest check we’ve written toward it,” Missel said. “As you guys know, those dollars were appropriated and being held in a bank account that we have been drawing interest on, so we knew that was coming.”
During the meeting, Vaughan also discussed a request from Judge Geoffrey Hall for those in the district courtroom to wear masks expanding to the entire courthouse.
“The county has continuously looked at Three Rivers Public Health Department as our lead, and to the best of our ability, continued to follow the actions that they recommend,” Missel said. “And I would certainly support the Safety Committee taking that as an item of discussion at their next meeting.”
