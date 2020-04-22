County board approves payment for design of Joint Law Enforcement Center

The Police Facility Design Group would also be able to provide a drawing of the center by Election Day, allowing voters to see what they’re voting for.

“This is for the public, and the public needs to know what they’re going to get,” Supervisor Dan Weddle said. “And I think this is the best way to do it.”

Supervisor Lon Strand said the best way to educate voters on a topic is to show them directly.

“I don’t think there’s any question that this has to be done,” he said. “I wish it were cheaper, but this is the first step. We’re not committing to everything, but we do have to have something to show to the public.”

Chairman Bob Missel said the Finance Committee would consider making the funding a bond issue, like the city plans to do, but has put the issue on hold for a while due to the flood of 2019.

“We’ve got a tremendous amount of money borrowed, and we’re waiting for FEMA to start paying us back,” he said. “We assume that our local cost share would be about 12.5% of the total, but we really don’t know at what level they’ll approve all the projects.”