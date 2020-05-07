County board approves payment to beltway project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a payment of $1 million toward the Fremont Southeast Beltway Project during its meeting Wednesday morning.

The project, set to start its three-year construction in June, would add a four-lane expressway on the south side of Fremont. The county, city of Fremont and Nebraska Department of Roads are partnered on the project.

Chairman Bob Missel said with the addition of Lincoln Premium Poultry and the expansion of WholeStone Farms in the area, the project needed to move forward.

“The last count that we had, WholeStone estimated going from 125 trucks a day to 250 trucks a day,” he said. “Cloverly Road is handling all of this at the moment, but the reality is that being able to do so long term is not realistic.”

Because the flood of 2019 brought a higher demand for contractors, Missel said the project got more expensive, as the bid to the state came in at over $60 million, compared to the original $40 million estimate.