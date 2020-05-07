County board approves payment to beltway project

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a payment of $1 million toward the Fremont Southeast Beltway Project during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The project, set to start its three-year construction in June, would add a four-lane expressway on the south side of Fremont. The county, city of Fremont and Nebraska Department of Roads are partnered on the project.
Chairman Bob Missel said with the addition of Lincoln Premium Poultry and the expansion of WholeStone Farms in the area, the project needed to move forward.
“The last count that we had, WholeStone estimated going from 125 trucks a day to 250 trucks a day,” he said. “Cloverly Road is handling all of this at the moment, but the reality is that being able to do so long term is not realistic.”
Because the flood of 2019 brought a higher demand for contractors, Missel said the project got more expensive, as the bid to the state came in at over $60 million, compared to the original $40 million estimate.
“With that, you have a situation where the state has come back to the city of Fremont asking for another $10 million,” he said. “Recognizing the need for this to go forward, with the likelihood that if we can’t raise the money that this will be put on the back burner for years with a question mark of what it may cost in the future, the mayor gathered partners together to try to raise the $10 million.”
Those partners include Lincoln Premium Poultry, WholeStone Farms and Fremont Beef Company, Missel said.
“It’s certainly a difficult ask at this time, but at the same time, I think we need to seriously consider it,” he said. “It’s my understanding that the mayor will ask the city council to commit $5 million of city funds for a total of $25 million, so proportionately, our $1 million ask doesn’t feel like so much.”
Supervisor Lon Strand said he was in favor of the item, but was skeptical of the high costs from the state.
“I realize there is a lot of stress on construction at this point, but it seems extreme,” he said. “Somebody’s making a lot of money over this deal, and it’s not us.”
Although Missel said the money would most likely have to be taken from loans over multiple years, he said it would be added to next year’s budget.
“This would just give us a few months to prepare how we’re going to attain those dollars and allow the Finance Committee some time to look at it,” he said.
The payment was approved 6-0 by the board, as Supervisor Greg Beam was not in attendance.
The board also approved additional costs to the county’s project with Motorola Solutions to update its emergency radio system. The extra costs would cover the installation of the pad and pier tower foundations due to the sites’ soil compaction.
The additional concrete costs came to a total of $105,428 after negotiation with Motorola, Missel said.
“Once again, our project chairman, Rey Freeman, proved his worthiness in saving us a lot of money,” he said. “Because without his negotiation skills, I think we may have been looking at a $300,000 add.”
Strand said he was in favor of the additional cost price, but felt uncomfortable with Motorola’s business practices.
“I feel like this has been a bad relationship, and Rey makes it at least so we can get along and get this thing done,” he said.
The board also unanimously approved a request from the Attorney’s Office to increase the community youth coordinator job position salary from $49,035 to $50,128. Meggie Studt has been employed in the position since November 2015.
“Meggie does a great job for us, and I think that if you pay attention to what’s going on in that office, you’ll appreciate that that work ultimately saves the county a lot of money by their efforts,” Missel said.
The board also approved the reappointment of Brad Fooken and Matt Giesselmann to the Planning Commission. Nathan Schole was also up for consideration, but declined his reappointment, Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said. Strand said he would try to recruit a new member in the Hooper area.
In other news, the county approved an appropriation of $2,700 to Emergency Management and several bids for road projects.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.