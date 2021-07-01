County board approves permit for pig farm, declares county Second Amendment sanctuary

Additionally, Mitchell said he was concerned about the size of the seven million-gallon lagoon, which he said could cause biosecurity issues if contamination were to take place.

“Our clients have serious concerns about whether or not this is in the best interest of Dodge County and in particular with the neighbors, where you have virtually every neighbor that surrounds this property that is opposed to this particular application,” he said.

In response to the comments, Chris Reimers said he and others on the project were in the process of doing “homework.”

“I think we’re doing a lot of things that are parallel in timeline that are all contingent on this process,” he said. “We’ve looked up a copy of that easement and obviously can’t make too much comment, but we realize there’s some homework to be done and some stuff to verify with what that all allows for.”

Travis Caspersen of Settje Agri-Services said he knew that the easement was an issue and that Reimers was working with an attorney on it.

“As far as getting the approval, we didn’t look at that as being a big issue that we needed to bring an attorney in to spell that out at this point in time,” he said.