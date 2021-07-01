County board approves permit for pig farm, declares county Second Amendment sanctuary

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a permit for a proposed pig farm north of Snyder and declared the county a “Second Amendment sanctuary” at its meeting Wednesday.
The proposed 40-acre site, located near the intersection of County Roads A and 14, would farm around 12,500 hogs as part of an agreement between Bluestem Systems and landowners Gary and Chris Reimers.
Although a recommendation for a conditional use permit was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission, several nearby landowners were present at the meeting’s public hearing to speak against the site.
“Our concern in this particular case isn’t the fact that it’s an agricultural operation being potentially located here, it’s the intensity of this particular operation’s scope that all of the neighbors believe is beyond the reasonable purview of what this land should be used for,” attorney David Mitchell said.
Mitchell, who represents Gary Hasemann, a landowner to the north of the proposed site, said although the nearby residents are livestock-friendly, they were given short notice on the situation.
“The first time the neighbors had notice of this was a posting of the hearing the Thursday before the actual hearing took place,” he said. “So no plans have been shared, no concerns have been addressed.”
Other residents at the meeting also expressed their frustration with the lack of communication from the site.
“When we had that original meeting, we really didn’t know what they were going to do,” Hasemann said. “So we came in there blind, basically, and didn’t have much time to prepare.”
With trucks constantly coming in and out of the site, Mitchell said the only access to the property is an easement running through Hasemann’s property.
Constructed in 1956, Hasemann said the quarter-mile easement is only used lightly around four times per year and would not be able to accommodate the new traffic.
“The access to this property, there would have to be a road built,” he said. “And if you’re building a road, I’m paying the taxes on that property.”
Mitchell said the geography of the area is irregular and prone to standing water, which he said would result in runoff issues with the proposed site.
“Basically, they want to take my property, build a road on it and then take waters that normally would penetrate the ground and run it onto my property and make my load greater because water will stand,” Hasemann said. “There’s no place for it to go.”
Hasemann also said as the road would need to have rock applied, he was worried that the material and snow would be pushed onto his property in the wintertime.
Additionally, Mitchell said he was concerned about the size of the seven million-gallon lagoon, which he said could cause biosecurity issues if contamination were to take place.
“Our clients have serious concerns about whether or not this is in the best interest of Dodge County and in particular with the neighbors, where you have virtually every neighbor that surrounds this property that is opposed to this particular application,” he said.
In response to the comments, Chris Reimers said he and others on the project were in the process of doing “homework.”
“I think we’re doing a lot of things that are parallel in timeline that are all contingent on this process,” he said. “We’ve looked up a copy of that easement and obviously can’t make too much comment, but we realize there’s some homework to be done and some stuff to verify with what that all allows for.”
Travis Caspersen of Settje Agri-Services said he knew that the easement was an issue and that Reimers was working with an attorney on it.
“As far as getting the approval, we didn’t look at that as being a big issue that we needed to bring an attorney in to spell that out at this point in time,” he said.
In response to issues with runoff, Caspersen said the area would be flattened and have landscaping and a slope to the ground.
“We’re not going to have a whole bunch of extra runoff than what there already is,” he said. “There’ll be minimal difference of what the runoff is.”
Caspersen also said the lagoon’s large size was to allow more flexibility for management practices.
“It’s going to be something that we’re proud to build and something that Chris will be proud of,” he said of the site.
Supervisor Lon Strand suggested a contingent on the permit, which both Mitchell and Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews expressed support for.
“It seems to me like the livestock thing is kind of figured out,” he said. “It’s all the moving parts that have to make it happen that have to be figured out.”
Strand made a motion to approve the permit contingent on the owners obtaining an easement for access and utilities, including electricity. The motion was approved 7-1, with Supervisor Greg Beam voting against.
The board also unanimously approved adopting a resolution declaring Dodge County as a Second Amendment sanctuary, which states that the board would uphold the rights of citizens to bear arms.
The resolution was initially introduced to the board by Paul Von Behren at its June 2 meeting, but was put on hold to get input from Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen.
“He’s had several meetings and contacts with several sheriffs in the state, and they are all on board, and I think we would be about one of the last counties to adopt this,” Supervisor Pat Tawney said.
Von Behren thanked the board for their decision and said he was concerned by “talk coming out of (Washington,) D.C.” on limiting gun rights.
“It’s no small matter, and I know you’re not taking it that way, and I very much appreciate that,” he said. “This is a real statement, given that it could possibly happen.”
The board also approved a recommendation from the Joint Water Management Advisory Board to accept JEO Consulting Group’s bid for the East Fremont/Elkhorn Township Drainage Improvement Project.
Missel said JEO was one of three engineering firms to apply for the project and had submitted a bid of $739,580. He also said he was excited to see the project kick off.
“This area of Dodge County has had some real issues and concerns from property owners,” Missel said. “And as Fremont grows, drainage to the east will be a big issue, and we really feel this is an important effort and it’s nice to have the grant dollars to support it.”
The board also approved to reappoint Stan Vyhlidal to the Dodge County Veterans Service Board for a five-year term.
“He certainly is a strong advocate to Veterans Services, so we appreciate his long commitment to that,” Missel said.
The board also approved a transfer of $150,000 from the county’s Inheritance Fund to the Road Fund, which County Clerk Fred Mytty said was low on funds.
Mytty said the Road Fund had $1.3 million budgeted, but federal and state funding hadn’t come in yet. He also said the fund didn’t have a cash reserve, as it typically doesn’t reach its limit and has funds carry over to the next year.
The board also approved conditional use permit requests for three borrow pits and requests to vacate a road at County Road U Boulevard and Road 29 and lower the speed limit to 35 mph for a half-mile segment of Yager Road.
Additionally, the board approved a request to impose a temporary road detour near North Bend as a repavement project takes place, as well the removal of a bridge for replacement.