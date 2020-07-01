County board approves proposal for temporary access near Ames Dike

“That still keeps the Inheritance Fund barely over $1 million,” County Clerk Fred Mytty said. “And we have those other two reserves at $442,000 in the Interest Fund and the Capital Improvement Safety Fund, $157,000.”

Missel said he planned on talking with Huppert and members of the Finance Committee to talk about funding for $5 million in flood repairs for this season.

“I think this is the right plan, and thank God we’ve got the inheritance dollars to draw upon at this point in time, considering everything that’s taking place,” he said.

The board also discussed a letter from Randy Ruppert concerning the placement of trees around a new Costco poultry farm owned by Case and Joscelyn Camenzind.

In the letter, Ruppert stated that the Camenzinds failed to plant its required 150 trees east of the farm, which is just west of Nickerson.

“I went to the site three days before they put chickens in it, and [Case Camenzind] was very proud of his 150 trees he planted on the west side and made a wagon to water them with,” Board member Lon Strand said. “And so I’m not sure if there was some miscommunication in regard to east or west, but they planted 150 trees on the west side.”