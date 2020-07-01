County board approves proposal for temporary access near Ames Dike

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved an authorization for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a new road by the Ames Dike after its repairs rendered Pole Island inaccessible.
Additionally, the motion included having Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert work with the Corps on providing temporary access for its residents.
“At the end of the day, worst-case scenario, they don’t work with us and we don’t have access for two weeks, but we have a road,” Chairman Bob Missel said. “Best-case scenario is they allow some sort of access during that time. So to me, it’s sounding like this is where we want to be.”
Previous board meetings have had landowners present and voicing their opinions on the lack of access to cabins west of Fremont for the last year-and-a-half after the previous road was covered by a 150-foot sand berm to protect the dike.
“There’s going to be downtime by the time this [road project] is going to get started,” Huppert said. “My proposal would be, let’s put a little temporary access in between the boundary and the road right now.”
During the meetings, the landowners have referenced a 1992 Nebraska Supreme Court ruling that the county must provide access to the island.
“The Corps, I believe, missed it as they were doing their valuation for the new dike and the berm, which is what’s created this problem,” Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said.
Vaughan said both the Corps and Ames Diking District weren’t required in the project agreement to provide temporary access.
“If we just say, ‘We’d like you to provide access,’ I think they’re going to continue to say no,” he said. “We’ve made that request numerous times, and they keep saying that they just can’t allow that.”
While board members and landowners expressed support for the road to be constructed in its previous location, Vaughan said that option could possibly lead to legal issues.
“I think we can do it, but then I think we do invite the possibility of a lawsuit from the diking district and the Corps,” he said. “It doesn’t mean they’ll win, but we’ll get tied up in a lengthy battle there.”
Although landowner Brian Sorensen was critical of the control the diking district had over the county and asked about the repercussions of the Corps refusing to give access, Missel said they had no choice to avoid a legal battle.
“What I don’t want to happen is this thing to come to a stalemate again, and now we’re back in litigation,” he said.
Missel said although the temporary access portion of the motion would not be a deal-breaker, he said Huppert should be “adamant” about granting it to the residents.
Sorensen agreed with the county’s plan and said the residents just wanted a way to their land.
“If you guys have got to dot I’s and cross T’s and it takes you two years to put a road back, that’s what it is,” he said. “But we’ve just got to have access to get there.”
Other landowners, like Chad Young, also spoke in favor of access at the meeting.
“The temporary access, that could be immediately done,” he said. “We’ve actually incurred some structural damage at our property that we need to attend to, and we can’t do that without being able to get there.”
When asked by Young as to the estimated start for the project, Huppert said it could be as early as next week depending on agreements.
“We finally have a solid proposal to get access and move this forward,” Missel said. “It’s been going on for way too long, so let’s get it going.”
The board also approved transferring $547,000 from the county’s Inheritance Fund, with $377,000 going to its Flood Disaster Fund and $170,000 going to the First Responders Fund.
Missel said the transfer was necessary, as $587,000 was due for the Flood Disaster Fund, while just under $1 million was due for the First Responders Fund.
“That still keeps the Inheritance Fund barely over $1 million,” County Clerk Fred Mytty said. “And we have those other two reserves at $442,000 in the Interest Fund and the Capital Improvement Safety Fund, $157,000.”
Missel said he planned on talking with Huppert and members of the Finance Committee to talk about funding for $5 million in flood repairs for this season.
“I think this is the right plan, and thank God we’ve got the inheritance dollars to draw upon at this point in time, considering everything that’s taking place,” he said.
The board also discussed a letter from Randy Ruppert concerning the placement of trees around a new Costco poultry farm owned by Case and Joscelyn Camenzind.
In the letter, Ruppert stated that the Camenzinds failed to plant its required 150 trees east of the farm, which is just west of Nickerson.
“I went to the site three days before they put chickens in it, and [Case Camenzind] was very proud of his 150 trees he planted on the west side and made a wagon to water them with,” Board member Lon Strand said. “And so I’m not sure if there was some miscommunication in regard to east or west, but they planted 150 trees on the west side.”
Although Missel considered having a letter sent to the Camenzinds, Strand said trees planted on the east side wouldn’t block it from view from U.S. Highway 275, as it was too far away to see in the first place.
“He put them on the west, which made sense to me to keep the northwest wind out of there in the wintertime,” he said. “I think anybody would have told him to plant on the west. Nobody plants a windbreaker on the east side of their farm.”
Board member David Saalfeld agreed with Strand’s comments, saying his grandfather told him never to plant trees on the east side of a farm. Missel said the issue would be discussed with the Planning Commission.
The board also approved a resolution to adopt the Lower Platte North Natural Resource District’s multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.
“This aligns us to be the recipient of funding as we move forward,” Missel said. “There’s a number of projects underway that on our behalf that Tom Smith has diligently been working on, one of them being the Rod and Gun Club project.”
In other business, the board approved an interlocal agreement with the North Bend Rural Fire District on emergency communications and the rezoning of land near the Rod and Gun Club.
