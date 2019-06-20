The Dodge County Board of Supervisors had its bi-weekly meeting on Wednesday morning and approved a number of requests and items on its scheduled agenda.
Items and requests approved by the board included:
An interlocal agreement between Dodge County and Pebble Township for the cost sharing of the Flood Disaster of 2019. The interlocal agreement was unanimously approved by the board.
A refund of $3,567.10 to the East Central District Health Department of Dodge County requested by County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt was approved by the board.
According to Bargstadt, the refund is for taxes paid by the East Central District Health Department in 2017 when it should have been exempt from taxes due to a Tax Roll Correction that was approved by the County Board in May 2019.
The board voted to re-appoint Alton K. Crook, Commander of Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854, to the Dodge County Veterans Service Committee. The board unanimously voted to re-appoint Crook to a five-year-term expiring in June 2024.
The board also renewed an agreement for work with the United States Department of Agriculture Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services (APHIS-WS).
Under the agreement, Wildlife Specialist Scot Rosendahl will continue to provide services including responding to nuisance wildlife problems within Dodge County.
The cost to the county associated with the agreement and services provided by Rosendahl totals $13,194.97.
According to Rosendahl, the only change in the agreement from past years is a 3 percent cost of living increase.
The board also approved a request from Kyle Jensen, Donor Recruitment Account Manager for American Red Cross Blood Services, for a blood drive to be held in the Dodge County Courthouse on Aug. 29. The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. within the Board of Supervisors chambers.