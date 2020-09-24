County board approves rezoning for Platte Valley Equipment

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a zoning change for Platte Valley Equipment and “County Government Day” for schoolchildren during its meeting Wednesday morning.
In a 6-1 vote, the board voted to change a portion of Platte Valley Equipment’s land from transitional ag to commercial and obtain a conditional use permit.
Platte Valley Equipment broke ground for its new store, located north of Fremont, last January. It will feature an expanded service shop, training facilities, parts department, and showroom.
Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said the item brought testimony both for and against the change at the Planning Commission’s meeting.
“The board, after much discussion, did unanimously make recommendation to change this parcel from A3 to commercial and would recommend that you follow that,” she said.
Jeff Ray of JEO Consulting Group said the rezoning would make the land more compatible with the northern portion of the land.
Landowner Kirk Brand spoke against the change at the county board meeting, saying said he was against it for several reasons, including the view from his property.
“We love this area, and I always assumed I’d have some neighbors, but I assumed it’d be residential people that would want to build on that hill,” he said. “... But now, there’s going to be 75 acres here with possible three, maybe more sites of commercial development.”
Along with the sight, Brand said he’d have to deal with light, noise and residue blowing over from the property and asked for a buffer of trees. He also said he wished the property would be closer to Fremont, as the city would benefit from the sewage costs.
“I don’t know why we have to have commercial out this far,” Brand said. “I guess it’s just how things go.”
But aside from the property’s impact on him and the valuation of his own property, Brand was mostly concerned about safety. As the speed limit is 70 mph on the nearby U.S. Highway 77, he often has to wait for speeding cars with his machinery.
With traffic coming from the north, Brand said he’s concerned the turning lane would fill up fast, as it can only fit three semitrucks.
“I don’t want this over here by my house, and I don’t want no one hurt or killed,” he said. “And I think it’s dangerous to have commercial in this kind of speed limit area.”
Brand also asked the board for a study from the state to see if a longer turn lane or lowered speed limit could be implemented.
“I would just ask that the property owners consider the request of Mr. Brand’s for a barrier at some point in the future, and I certainly will have that conversation with the Nebraska of Roads in regards to safety and monitoring that in the future,” Chairman Bob Missel said.
The board voted 6-1 to approve Platte Valley Equipment’s rezoning and conditional use permit request, with Supervisor Greg Beam voting against.
In other zoning news, the board also unanimously approved conditional use permits for Larry and Lois Koglin and Chad Christianson.
The board also unanimously approved declaring Nov. 10 as County Government Day, in which children from local schools would be able to see the county building and learn from its employees.
Veterans Service Officer Mark Schneck said everything for the planning of the event is tentative.
“We threw the idea out to the department heads a month or two ago and just said we’re asking the schools to submit or have a lower population coming in,” he said. “And we can’t really get a firm answer from the schools as of yet, but I feel confident we’ll keep it well under 30.”
Since many of the departments are largely off-limits, Schneck said the children would be kept in the Dodge County Courtroom for the duration of the event.
“And I’ll work with the department heads to bring them in to speak, and Bob [Missel] will probably speak too, so it’s going to be something we just have to roll with,” he said.
Schneck said Dodge County is getting better at holding the event every year and that events like seeing the courtroom with Judge Kenneth Vampola is a great experience for them.
“My cohort in Saunders County says theirs is more of a fiasco, with having three different buildings to transport kids,” he said. “Here, it’s all one building, and we feel good about it.”
Schneck also asked for $200 from the county to purchase pizza for the students, something Supervisor Lon Strand joked about.
“If you would have just come to us and said, ‘We would like $200 to help assist in it,’ we would be like, ‘Sure,’” he said. “Well now, you’ve attached pizza to it, so you’ve muddied up the water.”
The board also reapproved the reappointment of Vince O’Connor and Christopher Bristol on four-year terms to the Convention and Visitors Promotion Committee.
Shannon Mullen, executive director of the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the board unanimously voted to reaprove the two appointments. She said she was thankful that the two were willing to serve again.
“We have two hoteliers that are represented within our board, and it’s been tough because our hotels have really struggled through this COVID time frame,” Mullen said. “We have gone through a few new GMs during this process, so obtaining and retaining new board members has been a little bit of a struggle.”
The board approved $876,220.28 in claims, which included flood-related expenses for Elkhorn and Pebble townships. Missel said he moved $435,000 from the county’s loan account to the flood fund to cover expenses.
In other news, the board approved an annual list of delinquent taxes, a membership certificate from the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District and the Highway Department’s 2020-2021 road fund budget forms.
During committee updates, Beam said he attended the Louis E. May Museum’s quarterly meeting. Although the museum is not open yet, he said it plans to hold an outdoor Christmas extravaganza later this year.
Additionally, Beam said one of the members came across pictures of farming dating back to 1910.
“The original creation was on glass negatives, and so they’ve been transferred, and I have them hanging in the hallway on the second and third floor,” he said.
Missel said he participated in a meeting with Three Rivers Public Health Department and learned that Dodge County’s COVID-19 numbers are starting to level off.
“It was a general community update that involved the schools, all the school directors, just talking a little bit about the shift in local protocol to phase four, which basically kind of takes away the ability to cite anybody for just about anything,” he said. “But basically, all of the recommendations that they have continued to give out are still in place.”
Missel also said the East Fremont/Elkhorn Drainage Project, river monitoring project and North Bend Drainage District Projects had been approved by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and are awaiting federal approval.
