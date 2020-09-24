County board approves rezoning for Platte Valley Equipment

Along with the sight, Brand said he’d have to deal with light, noise and residue blowing over from the property and asked for a buffer of trees. He also said he wished the property would be closer to Fremont, as the city would benefit from the sewage costs.

“I don’t know why we have to have commercial out this far,” Brand said. “I guess it’s just how things go.”

But aside from the property’s impact on him and the valuation of his own property, Brand was mostly concerned about safety. As the speed limit is 70 mph on the nearby U.S. Highway 77, he often has to wait for speeding cars with his machinery.

With traffic coming from the north, Brand said he’s concerned the turning lane would fill up fast, as it can only fit three semitrucks.

“I don’t want this over here by my house, and I don’t want no one hurt or killed,” he said. “And I think it’s dangerous to have commercial in this kind of speed limit area.”

Brand also asked the board for a study from the state to see if a longer turn lane or lowered speed limit could be implemented.