County board approves road repair project bond in first meeting of 2021

“It’s not like if you did it through the state,” he said. “And hopefully this is the last resolution that we need to get signed and get it through.”

During his update to the board, Huppert said he was still working with FEMA to receive reimbursements for projects.

The reason the process was taking so long, Huppert said, was because many of the projects were grouped together to stay within their budget thresholds.

“We’re trying to push everything, but we’re trying to get some money back here, trying to get them to obligate everything,” he said. “That’s why they’re holding everything up, is because our projects are so big. And when they hold up one of us, they’re going to hold up the whole group.”

Huppert said he was working with various townships, including Platte and Elkhorn on debris, as well as Webster and Pleasant Valley. He said the townships had until March 20 to get them finished to receive FEMA funding.

The board was scheduled to have a public hearing on granting an access road, but Strand said a lawyer sent a statement to continue the hearing as discussions were taking place. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27.