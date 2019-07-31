The Dodge County Board of Supervisors discussed the inspections of fractured or critical bridges and the stealing of road signs during their meeting Wednesday morning.
The board voted to adopt a resolution approving a project to inspect bridges in Dodge County. The county has seven bridges, but two are currently being torn down and rebuilt, highway superintendent Scott Huppert said.
The total cost, which Huppert said is “open-ended,” would be $7,024.39. The county would pay 20%, or around $1,404, while the state would pay the rest and hire consultants.
The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution, minus a vote from Doug Backens, who was not present.
“I would say if it’s going to take three to four days out of your work schedule and two employees, for at least one bridge per day, I see this being of value,” Supervisor Lon Strand said.
After the vote, Huppert also made note of a string of road sign robberies in the county, particularly by Nickerson. The stolen signs include stop signs, road closed signs and a railroad crossing sign.
“It’s just a liability for everybody,” Huppert said. “I just wish whoever’s doing this would understand if it were your family, and they stole a stop sign, and went through it and got killed, it’s not only our liability if they were caught.”
The board also voted unanimously to close the Fund 2915 Emergency Management Grant Fund and instruct County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt to transfer its balance of $32,154.76 to the General Fund.
The consideration came at the request of County Clerk Fred Mytty. He said after the money was put in the fund, the expenses to offset it came out of general.
“So, we need to either take the expenses out of this fund or close this fund and this track in general,” Mytty said.
Supervisor Bob Missel also made note at the meeting of his attendance at the Joint Water Management Board monthly meeting on Tuesday. The board, which held its first meeting in May, was created to address flooding and drainage management.
Missel said the board selected JEO Consulting Group to lead the pursuit of its grant funding. The group brought forward potential funding through the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, which is offering 0% interest on loans for addressing clean drinking water to governments based on damage occurred during a flood.
If the first grant is received, Missel said that will open the door for a second one.
“As far as any funding goes, that’s tied to the success of getting the grant,” he said. “So we’re kind of engaged on a performance basis. We only get paid if the grants go through.”
Missel also said the Joint Water Management Board has a long-term plan to study the entire corridor to determine solutions, including all drainage districts, the Platte River and part of the Elkhorn River.