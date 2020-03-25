County board discusses issues concerning coronavirus, approves contingency plans

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors discussed several issues concerning the coronavirus pandemic during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The board still met in person, despite previous discussion on the use of teleconferencing. Although he said the National Association of Counties has asked to limit gatherings of 10 people or more, Chairman Bob Missel said it wouldn’t apply to the staff.
“Under normal circumstances, that’s not going to be a problem for us, but if we have a particular item on the agenda that’s a little more controversial, if it’s a zoning issue, we may have one,” he said. “So we’ll have to monitor that and may consider a sign for the door outlining that procedurally during the readings.”
Supervisor Greg Beam said the Dodge County Jail currently has 55 inmates in custody, a drop from previous months that he attributed to COVID-19.
“It seems that they are not bringing in the people unless serious offenses, but I cannot say,” he said. “We are screening everybody that comes in and have protocols in place for inmates showing symptoms.”
Dodge County Deputy Attorney Paul Vaughan confirmed Beam’s theory, saying although law enforcement has been giving necessary citations and arrests, they are trying to reduce the number of people taken into custody.
“Every contact they have exposes them to potential problems,” he said. “So there is a concerted effort, and it’s probably the right decision.”
After unanimously approving County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt to foreclose and sell real estate on four tax sale certificates, the board also discussed efforts with her office to move to online and appointment-only.
“We’re falling into a routine and kind of learning as we go, but it’s been working,” she said. “It kind of controls the chaos that we otherwise usually have.”
Bargstadt thanked the board for their work in getting her office fitted with the proper barriers to deal with the safety of her staff.
“We have been seeing an uptick too in online payments, and people are taking advantage of the drop boxes,” she said. “And so we’re getting more things coming through that way, which is great.”
So far, Bargstadt said the office has only had a small number of complaints with the new system.
“The majority are very understanding and willing to do that,” she said. “And we’ve walked them through over the phone how to do it online. Especially with real estate coming up, they can do that online as well.”
Bargstadt said more people will warm up to the online option once they realize it’s just something they’ve never looked at or tried.
“I think it’s important that people realize there’s a lot of positive things that are going to come out of this,” Supervisor Lon Strand said. “We’re going to learn a lot of things, and we need to embrace those good things that come out of here and try to be optimistic in general about the things that are going to happen from this.”
Strand said he was also working with others to identify ways to improve safety in other rooms in the courthouse.
“We already have a lot of those things in place in other offices that are going to be doing something for the register of deeds office in regard to a pass-through window, as well as the assessor’s office,” he said. “It’s not very hard to do, very inexpensive, relatively speaking.”
The board also approved a directive to all county departments regarding contingency plans in an effort to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on day-to-day work.
In other news, the board approved Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert to advertise for bids for an applied traffic paint striping next month. Huppert said he was optimistic about finding a bidder for the project.
The board also approved an interlocal cooperation agreement for the county with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District and Scribner for improvements to the Elkhorn River bank.
For the cost of the project, 75% would come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, while the remaining 25% would be split between the three parties.
“It’s obviously taken a lot longer with this process than I ever envisioned,” Lower Elkhorn NRD projects manager Curt Becker said. “I’m probably overly cautious to make sure we’re not going to miss out on the FEMA funds to help do this.”
In working on the agreement, Huppert said it’s been difficult to not only satisfy FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers, but the landowners as well.
“Hopefully we’re moving a little faster forward on it though,” he said.
The board also approved more than $2.7 million in financial claims, but Missel said a majority was paying down on the county’s loan as it receives federal highway dollars.
“As opposed to just sitting on that money in our checking, we’ll want to put that right back on those lines of credit to limit the amount of interest the best we can,” he said.
At the end of the meeting, Missel said he is still speaking with Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty about temporarily holding future meetings through Zoom with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Missel was glad to hear Dodge County has not had a confirmed case yet, he said it would only be a matter of time.
“It would certainly appear, and I know the health department would echo this, that it’s inevitable that we will have a case here,” he said. “And I think that our community’s very well prepared for it.”
