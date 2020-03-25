County board discusses issues concerning coronavirus, approves contingency plans

“Every contact they have exposes them to potential problems,” he said. “So there is a concerted effort, and it’s probably the right decision.”

After unanimously approving County Treasurer Gail Bargstadt to foreclose and sell real estate on four tax sale certificates, the board also discussed efforts with her office to move to online and appointment-only.

“We’re falling into a routine and kind of learning as we go, but it’s been working,” she said. “It kind of controls the chaos that we otherwise usually have.”

Bargstadt thanked the board for their work in getting her office fitted with the proper barriers to deal with the safety of her staff.

“We have been seeing an uptick too in online payments, and people are taking advantage of the drop boxes,” she said. “And so we’re getting more things coming through that way, which is great.”

So far, Bargstadt said the office has only had a small number of complaints with the new system.

“The majority are very understanding and willing to do that,” she said. “And we’ve walked them through over the phone how to do it online. Especially with real estate coming up, they can do that online as well.”