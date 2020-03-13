County board discusses mitigation help, coronavirus update

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved the selection of JEO Consulting Group to help with mitigation applications and received a COVID-19 update at its meeting Wednesday.
Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith said through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, the county received $4.95 million in federal funding for purchasing properties for its mitigation program after the flooding.
“It’s an acquisition and construction program,” he said. “So it’s not only tearing them down, buying them out and the property becoming greenspace, it’s also the opportunity for the residents and homeowners to elevate their property.”
With the properties purchased, 75% would be purchased with federal dollars, while 25% would be the local cost share. Smith said he’s working with the Lower Platte North and Lower Elkhorn natural resources districts on how to obtain local funding.
“This is a request for proposals that we did send out to any interested engineering firms to help with the application, to help with the residential acquisition program,” he said.
After a committee met Tuesday to review the proposals and chose JEO Consulting, which the board unanimously approved.
Smith said residents will be in charge of construction and give the receipt to the county. He hopes to have the projects done before July 1.
“It’s just basically giving those folks who don’t live within the jurisdictions that have already entered into this an opportunity to these projects that would benefit their dwelling,” Chairman Bob Missel said.
The board also received an update from the Three Rivers Public Health Department on the coronavirus in the county.
Last Friday, Three Rivers became aware of a 36-year-old Omaha woman who later tested positive for the virus who was at a basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA last month.
“So our work became pretty hectic real quick because we had to figure out where these folks had been and potentially who would be at risk,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said.
Uhing said Three Rivers has worked with the YMCA, Fremont Public Schools, Midland University and the City of Fremont over the past week, as well as Smith.
“Our healthcare community, our clinics, our elected officials, they have been so supportive of our school communities,” she said. “And that’s where it makes me honored to get to work with this group of people.”
Uhing also said she’s worked with Fremont Methodist Health on education as well.
“They’re doing a lot of really good things at the hospital and in the clinics, ensuring that they’re getting ready,” she said. “And I think from a public health standpoint, to see a lot of what they have going on and what they’re doing to also be prepared if we have to take care of folks or what that looks like, we have that ability.”
Three Rivers has taken more than 500 calls by concerned people, Uhing said. She said it’s important for people to visit websites like cdc.gov and practice good hand washing techniques.
“So what we’re trying to do from a health department perspective is to give factual, accurate information and to remind people not to panic,” she said.
When asked by Supervisor David Saalfeld on conflicting reports on the use of hand sanitizer, Uhing said hand sanitizer with over 60% alcohol should be used, although hand washing is preferred.
The board thanked Uhing for taking her time to update them on the situation.
“I would like to commend you for being level-headed with this,” Supervisor Lon Strand said. “Because it is just sickening, the amount of disinformation that’s been conveyed through the news services.”
Uhing said with the 14 full-time workers Three Rivers has, she wants to work on messaging, as information changes minute by minute.
“I think there’s some work to do there, and when it’s all said and done, that will definitely be something we’ll hopefully be able to progress,” she said.
The board also approved for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District to be the manager for the Ames Dike repair project. It would receive a fee not to exceed $10,000.
“If you read the fine print, tells you that those dollars do come from the grant itself, so it’s kind of self-funding,” Missel said.
The board also approved extending a radio consulting contract for Rey Freeman of Rey Freeman Communications Consulting. Freeman has been working on the Dodge County radio project since August 2018.
Although Freeman’s contract ended in January, Missel said with the project not yet done, the Dodge County Radio Committee wanted to keep him on. Freeman expects to see the project done this fall and would receive a monthly fee not to exceed $3,500.
“Certainly, the value we have received from having Rey and his team on board far exceeds any additional costs to keeping him on a little while,” Missel said.
In other news, the board had a public hearing for and approved the Dodge County Floodplain Management Ordinance to become effective April 20. It also approved completion of a road project near Scribner that would get reimbursed for over $345,000.
Missel also said during the meeting that financial claims from the Elkhorn Township after the flooding were slowing down.
“We were initially going to borrow $50,000 from our line of credit, and then late in the week received $1.5 million of those federal highway dollars we were waiting for,” he said. “So that was nice to see.”