County board discusses mitigation help, coronavirus update

“It’s just basically giving those folks who don’t live within the jurisdictions that have already entered into this an opportunity to these projects that would benefit their dwelling,” Chairman Bob Missel said.

The board also received an update from the Three Rivers Public Health Department on the coronavirus in the county.

Last Friday, Three Rivers became aware of a 36-year-old Omaha woman who later tested positive for the virus who was at a basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA last month.

“So our work became pretty hectic real quick because we had to figure out where these folks had been and potentially who would be at risk,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said.

Uhing said Three Rivers has worked with the YMCA, Fremont Public Schools, Midland University and the City of Fremont over the past week, as well as Smith.

“Our healthcare community, our clinics, our elected officials, they have been so supportive of our school communities,” she said. “And that’s where it makes me honored to get to work with this group of people.”

Uhing also said she’s worked with Fremont Methodist Health on education as well.