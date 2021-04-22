County board hears from Winslow residents against relocation process

In February, Heinke said he was told at a meeting that his taxes would eventually triple if he remained at his residence.

“So what do I do if I want to sell my place and get out from under all of that? How are you going to sell a place when you’ve got to have flood insurance and then pay those kinds of taxes?” he said. “Nobody’s going to want to.”

Addink said most residents left in Winslow are elderly and/or on a limited income.

“A lot of these people do not have a mortgage on their homes; they have paid them off over years of living there,” he said. “And in order for somebody above the age of 50 to get a 15- or 30-year mortgage to pay off another place at that stage in their life really is not an option for them.”

Emergency Manager Tom Smith said the process for acquisition has moved to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the village is waiting to hear back on its status.

While the residents have the option to mitigate their homes, Smith said FEMA wanted to prioritize acquisition first as it doesn’t want repetitive loss properties.