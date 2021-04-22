County board hears from Winslow residents against relocation process

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors heard from residents of Winslow not interested in taking part in the village’s planned relocation at its meeting Wednesday morning.
“I’ve got a pretty nice place in Winslow, and I want to stay,” resident Don Heinke said. “I’m kind of in between a rock and a hard place not knowing what the destiny’s going to be for Winslow.”
Supervisor Lon Strand said he brought the issue to the attention of the board to make sure the residents’ side of the story was heard.
“When people talked about Winslow, everybody said they were moving,” he said. “That isn’t so much, in their opinion, the majority of the people that wanted to do that.”
The village of Winslow, located about 12 miles north of Fremont, was devastated by the spring 2019 flooding, leaving many of the residents’ homes unlivable.
Since then, members of the community have been planning during the last year-and-a-half for a relocation of the village to an area northwest near Logan View Public Schools.
But resident Rick Addink said when the community was asked at a public meeting as to who was planning on relocation, he saw only three hands: two members of the town’s board and one member of the new town’s committee.
Additionally, Addink, a member of the board along with Heinke, said the board members planning on relocation don’t live in Winslow anymore.
“They do not worry every day about losing their water or losing municipalities because of where they’re living now,” he said. “We do. Every day, we worry about losing our water, losing our sewer system, virtually losing our homes, and I feel that the townspeople now are more displaced than those people.”
Heinke was also critical of the fact that the board members were not living in the community.
“Sure, they got displaced and they had to buy other homes, but they’re still in charge,” he said. “They want to go up to the school, they want to move up there and get that free land, more or less. There’s a lot of anger going on.”
Heinke said there are currently 12 households in Winslow, with three additional homes being renovated.
For those who choose to remain in Winslow, Heinke said they’d be left to pay for a floodgate for the area. Additionally, he said the residents’ water bills have been increasing.
“We’re paying probably about 50% more on the water bills to pay for the contractor to fix the water lines,” he said. “There’s been a lot of leaks in the last couple of years.”
In February, Heinke said he was told at a meeting that his taxes would eventually triple if he remained at his residence.
“So what do I do if I want to sell my place and get out from under all of that? How are you going to sell a place when you’ve got to have flood insurance and then pay those kinds of taxes?” he said. “Nobody’s going to want to.”
Addink said most residents left in Winslow are elderly and/or on a limited income.
“A lot of these people do not have a mortgage on their homes; they have paid them off over years of living there,” he said. “And in order for somebody above the age of 50 to get a 15- or 30-year mortgage to pay off another place at that stage in their life really is not an option for them.”
Emergency Manager Tom Smith said the process for acquisition has moved to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the village is waiting to hear back on its status.
While the residents have the option to mitigate their homes, Smith said FEMA wanted to prioritize acquisition first as it doesn’t want repetitive loss properties.
“But the acquisition is the key to do that,” he said. “Relocation is just another event the village would take another step to say, ‘We’ll help secure another place for Winslow residents if we can.”
When Heinke asked if the village had asked the county about zoning for the proposed site, Strand said they had not.
“I’ve talked to JEO in regard to zoning because one of your city councilmen told me they did not have to request zoning,” Strand said. “I talked to JEO and said they would have to go through the zoning process, so that has not even come to fruition yet.”
The matter would go before the Dodge County Planning Commission, and if approved, to the county board.
“I don’t see anything happening with the relocation this year at all,” Strand said. “I know Logan View has not been approached in regard to moving up there. So there’s a little miscommunication here and there, but there will be zoning.”
Chairman Bob Missel said the board understood the frustrations from the residents of Winslow.
“Thank you for bringing this to the board this morning and sharing this information,” he said. “We’ll certainly stay in tune with what’s going on.”
The board also discussed the anticipated federal funds coming from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
“Unfortunately, we don’t know what we’d do with it. There’s no guidelines yet,” County Clerk Fred Mytty said. “All we know is sometime in May we’re going to get the money.”
Smith said the National Association of County Officials estimated that Fremont would receive around $7.1 million for areas related to COVID-19.
“Anything that can help our infrastructure, wastewater management, broadband management, anything that can help the county in those ways,” he said. “There isn’t really a lot of guidance out yet on what’s the requirements or guidelines on it.”
Missel said once the county was notified of the amount, Mytty should meet with the financial committee on modifying the budget and planning a public hearing.
The board also approved pulling funds from the general budget for a supplementary appropriation of $20,000 to Mytty’s elections budget due to a shortage.
“Equipment and overtime both were a result of that, and conducting elections in 2020 was a challenge all by itself,” Missel said.
Mytty said he also had a new challenge for next year, as starting Thursday, Nebraskans can register for the Legal Marijuana Now Party after enough signatures were received.
“So an extra set of ballots means more expenses,” he said.
The board also authorized Sheriff Steve Hespen to purchase two patrol vehicles from Karl Chevrolet in Ankeny, Iowa.
The two 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes, which will cost $37,155.50, will replace a 2015 Ford Explorer and 2014 Chevrolet Caprice in use by the sheriff’s office.
Hespen said he was unable to find vehicles to purchase in Nebraska due to the ongoing microchip shortage.
“We’d prefer that we do business in Nebraska, but in that same breath, I think it sounds like we’re very fortunate to be able to find these vehicles,” Missel said.
During his report to the board, Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said his employees were done with work at Ridge Road for now.
Additionally, Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews said the Planning Commission met Tuesday to discuss the stockpiling of biomass and said amendments would be brought to the board at its next meeting.
The board’s next meeting will start at 9 a.m. May 5 at the Dodge County Courthouse.