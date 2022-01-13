County Board hears opposition from farmers about FEVR trail

Farmers voiced their opposition to construction of a trail on a former railroad line when the Dodge County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday.

During the meeting, the board received an agreement, signed and drafted, between the Nebraska Trails Foundation, Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad (FEVR), Rail to Trail Foundation and Dodge County.

This agreement would have the former FEVR rail completely deconstructed, and a bike/trail path put in its place.

While the county, state and trail association sees this as a positive investment for activity and possible economic growth for the future, some county residents see it as a detriment to their careers.

Kurt Brandt, a farmer in Dodge County, spoke about this trail’s effect on his livelihood and its possible effect on trail walkers.

“There are several dangerous and detrimental aspects about the trail,” Brandt said. “The trail would run through an extensive agricultural area which could expose people to crop protection pesticides.”

Brandt listed the three main ways pesticides are applied, which are by airplane, ground sprayers or pivot systems.

“It would not be safe for anyone to be walking on trails near where these applicators are being used,” Brandt said. “Aerial treatments would no longer be able to be used because aerial companies will not apply any products in one half-mile of a public use area.”

Brandt talked about how this would affect him.

“Every year, we apply thousands of acres of fungicides with planes,” he said. “They will not fly over our farm if anyone is walking within a half-mile. I guess there would be 6,000 acres that could no longer be treated. I don’t think we’ll be able to grow there anymore. I’m guessing we’ll lose our contracts.”

Though the board did not agree to Brandt’s plea, members were sympathetic and acknowledged how there are oversights that need to be addressed.

“Your comments are heard and they do need to become a part of their discussion,” said Bob Missel, board of supervisors chairman.

The board approved that Brandt’s comments be shared with the trails committee.

Robert Mulliken, another Fremont farmer, also shared his concerns, echoing many aspects of what Brandt stated while introducing some new problems the trail could possess.

Mulliken said the bulk of maintenance work on the trail would be from volunteer efforts, which could mean the trail could decay into ruin.

“This is all good in theory, but it isn’t sustainable,” Mulliken said. “Volunteers could move, could work at any business like an attorney, get a better job offer within the county or city, their kids are growing up or something else. If we start passing these things without worrying about it, then it comes back on the taxpayers.”

Missel acknowledged Mulliken’s comments.

“There are clearly a lot of things that need to be discussed and we appreciate the comments,” Missel said.

Supervisors had elections for the 2022 term.

Results are as follows:

Board of Supervisors Chairman: Bob Missel

Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman: Lon Strand

Board of Supervisors Secretary (Keeper of the Agenda): Fred Mytty

The board also mentioned the availability of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) application for those interested. The application is available online on Dodge County’s website and must be filed before the end of January.

Dodge County has received more than $7.2 million from the federal government for its use in ARPA.

