County board hears update on road construction near Ames Dike

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors heard updates from the Ames Diking District, Army Corps of Engineers and the Highway Department on the construction of a road near the Ames Dike repair project at its meeting Wednesday.
The area’s old minimum maintenance road was covered over by a 150-foot sand berm that was constructed to provide protection for the dike, which was damaged in the floods last year. Construction on the project began in March.
“With this, it created this situation for the land owners, and we all as a board realize it’s been a huge inconvenience and a huge problem for them,” Chairman Bob Missel said. “And we are all in favor of doing what we can do to move this forward in any way that we can.”
Property owners in the area previously expressed concern of the lack of access to Pole Island with Ames Diking District President Grant Hansen at the board’s last meeting on June 3. Multiple owners also attended Wednesday’s meeting as well.
“In consulting with the Corps, the diking district and the Corps have come up with what we consider to be our best option for this,” Hansen said. “And that is to place a new minimum maintenance road down at the bottom of the 150-foot sand berm area that was constructed to help provide protection for the Ames Dike.”
The new road, which ends at County Road 11, is currently planned to be 44 feet long, 18 feet wide and 2-and-a-half feet tall. It will also have culverts in order to drain water off.
As the land is owned by the diking district, the road’s construction would be worked out between the county, the Corps and the Cotterell Township. Hansen said legal teams from the Corps and the county would work on how to properly move the road’s deed to the county.
“We’re willing, as the Ames Diking District, to sign off on this business once the legal people get it figured out as to how they want everything to be worded,” he said. “At that point then, that area would go on then to Dodge County, it will be out of our control.”
Hansen said the district would install a fence between the road and the sand berm. He also said the project will have easement control over the entire area except for a small portion on the east end owned by Bill Hunter.
“He gave a tentative OK to me that we can move forward,” he said. “He has put this in front of his attorney, and he said that if his attorney is OK with everything, then he will be OK.”
Although Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said he wasn’t on board at first, he said he supported the project.
“I would’ve liked to have seen the road back to where it was and built up, but after talking to the Corps of Engineers and going through it all, I agree with this proposal.”
Huppert also said he would be working with the Cotterell Township in getting funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for its share of the project.
When asked about the timeline of the project by Supervisor Dan Weddle, Hansen said it was “way too long.”
“There’s legal steps that have to be followed,” he said. “My hands are tied, as long as it’s a construction zone going on and the diking district is involved with it.”
Property owner Chad Young said he and the other owners needed full disclosure for the new road, which he said must comply with rulings from the Nebraska Supreme Court in 1992 with Young v. Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
Young criticized the diking district for only finding the road’s deed 19 days ago. He also questioned why the district or county didn’t ensure that the road was planned before the project began.
“It was never the intention of the Ames Diking District to put the county road back in,” he said. “If it was, the Ames Diking District, along with Dodge County and the Corps, would have raised awareness several months ago before the dike repair was finished and asked the question, ‘Where is the minimum maintenance road at right now?’”
Young also said he was denied access to diking district meetings since the board’s last meeting and said that the property owners were frustrated.
“We’ve been out of there for 16 months, and this project is going to take, from what we heard yesterday, another six to eight weeks,” he said.
It’ll probably be a little bit sooner than that, but it’s another summer that we can’t enjoy with our families out on the property. So we appreciate anything the board can do to help speed this process up.”
Although Missel said the dike repair project was necessary, he wanted to get the project moving after the legal team finalized the transfer.
“I think it’s clear that this board wants to see this project moved forward,” he said. “Whatever we can do to facilitate it, we will.”
The board also unanimously approved a renewal of agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture on services regarding animal and plant inspection.
Scot Rosendahl, wildlife specialist with the Department of Agriculture, said he had been dealing with turkey vultures at the Fremont Municipal Airport, pigeons in town and beavers in the drainage ditches.
“This last year had some complaints quite a ways into town, which was something new because they’re concrete bottoms and we don’t see a lot of beaver problems when it comes to something like that,” he said.
Rosendahl also said he’s been working at the golf courses in the area, as beavers have been chewing the bottoms of trees.
“They’ve wrapped the trees, done everything they can to keep the beavers down, but they still find their way to pull them off and get in on the trees,” he said. “But I’m just taking complaints as they come, keeping myself busy and getting them as they go.”
The board also approved a grant application for Community Development Block Grant funds for flood damage repairs at the Rod and Gun Club.
Lowell Schroeder, community planner for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, said he was working with property owners and the city to receive the funding.
“I think that all of us can speak to the importance of getting that fixed,” Missel said. “Because clearly, this March of 2020 showed us that this is clearly a weak point, and it caused some serious problems.”
The board also approved a four-year contract with Bland and Associates to audit the county. With the firm offering the lowest bid of three others, Missel said he supported the decision.
“They have a history of working with government, and I did get a couple of nods from commissioners outside of our county that said, ‘Yep, they did a fine job,’” he said. “So we feel good about it, and I guess sometimes it doesn’t hurt to have another set of eyes take a look at our votes anyway.”
The board also approved $875,983.61 in financial claims. Missel said $80,000 needed to be transferred out of the Flood Relief Loan account.
“It’s still showing a balance left in the $2 million area,” he said, “but in conversation with our roads department the other day, it sounds like a lot of the FEMA projects have been finally signed off on, and hopefully we’ll start seeing some of those dollars coming in and we can get this paid down.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.