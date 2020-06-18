County board hears update on road construction near Ames Dike

As the land is owned by the diking district, the road’s construction would be worked out between the county, the Corps and the Cotterell Township. Hansen said legal teams from the Corps and the county would work on how to properly move the road’s deed to the county.

“We’re willing, as the Ames Diking District, to sign off on this business once the legal people get it figured out as to how they want everything to be worded,” he said. “At that point then, that area would go on then to Dodge County, it will be out of our control.”

Hansen said the district would install a fence between the road and the sand berm. He also said the project will have easement control over the entire area except for a small portion on the east end owned by Bill Hunter.

“He gave a tentative OK to me that we can move forward,” he said. “He has put this in front of his attorney, and he said that if his attorney is OK with everything, then he will be OK.”

Although Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said he wasn’t on board at first, he said he supported the project.

“I would’ve liked to have seen the road back to where it was and built up, but after talking to the Corps of Engineers and going through it all, I agree with this proposal.”