The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution that would issue $5 million of the county’s highway allocation fund pledge bonds for flood repairs during its meeting Wednesday morning.
Craig Jones from First National Bank of Omaha said the bank recently approved $5 million for repairs. The new issue would have to be on a taxable basis instead of a tax-exempt basis to preserve the tax-exempt status of two prior projects.
“So as this project has moved forward, I think repairs are coming in even maybe quicker sometimes than expected, so the discussions that we’ve had with the chairman need to come back and more money is needed,” Jones said.
The second round of funding will be provided on an as-needed basis to fund on-going repairs. The county’s portion would be about 12.5% over the first four years, which is around the longest time it would take to get funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Supervisor Lon Strand said he had received some concerns from the Roads Department over the statute’s wording.
“We cannot spend anything except on roads, if you use that verbiage,” he said. “So if we put any money toward a dike, it’s going to screw up our highway allocation money.”
Jones said he would get clarification on his question, and if additional funds were needed for dike repair, there could be a separate action for funding, such as flood control bonds.
“In terms of actual repairs of dikes, at least initially, my understanding was that the majority of the repairs that were needed to be funded were roads and bridges,” he said. “So that could be something that we talk through.”
But even if the statute is narrow and restrictive, Jones said it still didn’t mean the board couldn’t move forward with this item.
“It means that how you spend the monies that you are generating from this would just need to be tracked very specifically, so I would start there,” he said.
When asked by Supervisor David Saalfeld as to the wait time for FEMA funds, Jones said he’s seen it range from very soon to four years.
“I think somewhere in between is typical, but I always prepare for the long run,” he said.
The board also unanimously approved the sale or auction of a 1981 American crane owned by the county.
Strand said he initiated this item with Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert. The crane was purchased around seven years ago for bridge-building.
Although he was initially adamant about buying the crane, Strand said his feelings have changed along with the the department.
“Our Roads Department has changed to the point where we’re not using the crane as much as we used to,” he said. “It’s a high-maintenance item and requires inspections.”
The crane also requires trained operators, which the county has lost over time. In the state it’s in now, the crane is not making the county any money, Strand said.
“In fact, we’re losing money because it just goes down in value,” he said. “So I asked Huppert to look into either trading it for some equipment we might need or putting it up for sale via auction or private sale.”
Huppert said it would cost $8,000 to $9,000 each year to train a single person for the machinery.
But the crane would sell for $90,000 to $150,000, and Huppert said he thinks it’s on the high end.
“It’s just trying to find the right person at the right time so we don’t lose a lot of money on it,” he said.
The board also approved the auction of two vehicles from the Dodge County Sherriff’s Office.
During the approval of financial claims, the board approved all payments except for around $257,000 to the Nickerson Township and $396,000 to Vacha Excavating LLC.
“We anticipate writing checks early next week when we can move the money from this big loan into a check,” Chairman Bob Missel said.