County Board of Supervisors opposes Biden conservation initiative

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors convened Wednesday with a new resolution adopted to oppose the federal government’s environmental protection plan.

Shortly after Joe Biden was sworn in as President, Biden initiated his “30 x 30” plan. The plan puts forward many environmental protection clauses, with its biggest being the conservation of 30% of the United States’ land and water by 2030.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors put forward a resolution to oppose the plan saying it will be negative for the county, the city and the state.

“To put it in perspective, a very small percentage of Nebraska’s land is public. Most of it is private, used for agriculture. We need to maintain that inventory for production. A lot of negative ramifications could come with this,” said District 5 Supervisor and Board Chairman Bob Missel.

The consensus of the board was that Biden’s plan was too broad and allowed for too many problems to be implemented.

“We as a county, an agricultural friendly county, took a stand to look out for our goals and our citizens. Removing 30% of our land would be devastating to our economy. We rely on our farmland. Every facet of our economy relies on this. The bankers, the real estate agents, the grocers. Removing 30% of that? I couldn’t imagine what that could do to us, and understand that this could still happen even with our opposition,” Missel said.

This thought was echoed by District 3 Supervisor and area farmer Lon Strand.

“I tend to agree with Missel completely. All of the businesses in Dodge County rely somewhat on agriculture. The major manufacturers, the grocery stores, everything. It’s a chain reaction that cannot be stopped once it starts,” Strand said.

“This isn’t just Dodge County or Fremont, it’s nationwide,” Strand continued. “It’s simply an effort to take private land for conservation. To make us reliant on other countries. This is all about the Green New Deal and is very anti-farm.”

The board maintains its decision believing it will greatly benefit and maintain the economic status of the county and the state.

