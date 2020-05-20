County board receives construction updates, approves liquor license

Strand said he spoke the day before with Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews, who told him that all of the requirements had been met and that she recommended approval.

“All of the Liquor Control Commission inspections have gone pretty well,” owner Andrew Minarick said. “I’ve been in close contact with Jean regarding zoning and all of that, so I think we’re all squared away.”

When asked about the Flyover Whiskey’s opening by Strand, Minarick said he hoped to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony around June 15. He said the location’s sales will all be direct-to-customer.

“We don’t actually have a tasting room, and so it’s going to be a smaller operation, kind of unique in what we do,” Minarick said. “But that’s the tentative plan, and we’re still figuring out the process as we go.”

The board also approved a bid from KRW Construction in Blair to work on seven road projects.

Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said the county applied for nine total projects with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, who gave an estimate of a little over $800,000. One project has already been completed by the county.