County board receives construction updates, approves liquor license

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors received an update on two of its Hazard Mitigation Grant projects during its meeting Wednesday morning.
Wednesday’s meeting was the board’s first since March to be held in person at the Dodge County Courthouse. Its last three meetings had been held online via Zoom.
Emergency Manager Tom Smith said one of the projects, a river gauge, had been prioritized by the state. The $18,200 project would have 75% of it paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“This will help us collect river data, river gauge data, as well as placing cameras so we can see what’s actually happening,” Smith said.
Before sending the notice of intent last July, Smith said members of the Joint Water Management Advisory Board worked on the project with others from the Omaha Public Power District, National Weather Service and the Lower Platte North and Papio Missouri River natural resources districts.
“We noticed when there was the flooding of last year, we didn’t quite have the situational awareness that could have helped us make some better decisions moving forward,” he said.
Smith said the group identified three critical areas for the project: Schuyler, North Bend and Fremont. He said he will be holding a meeting Friday to discuss the project’s application, which is due June 30.
When asked by Supervisor Lon Strand about the accessibility of the information, Smith said the data would be open for the public.
“It’ a great project,” Chairman Bob Missel said. “Just to be able to access that information in a timely manner is critical to being prepared for what’s coming.”
Smith also spoke on the other Hazard Mitigation Grant project, which would provide acquisition and construction for homes affected by the flooding. The county received $4.95 million from FEMA.
With the projects, Smith said the homeowners would pay the total cost and submit the total receipts to the local government. The applications will then be submitted to FEMA, who will reimburse 75% of the project cost.
During an April 30 meeting with JEO Consulting Group and residents, Smith said there are 11 residents interested in construction. There were three initially interested in acquisition, but one could be included with a Winslow project, Smith said.
“The other properties have changed their mind on acquisition, so they are no longer in the buyout program,” he said. “So we don’t have any interested homeowners in the acquisition portion of the project.”
The board also unanimously approved an application for a liquor license for Flyover Whiskey, which is set to open at 1614 County Road 4 in North Bend.
Strand said he spoke the day before with Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews, who told him that all of the requirements had been met and that she recommended approval.
“All of the Liquor Control Commission inspections have gone pretty well,” owner Andrew Minarick said. “I’ve been in close contact with Jean regarding zoning and all of that, so I think we’re all squared away.”
When asked about the Flyover Whiskey’s opening by Strand, Minarick said he hoped to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony around June 15. He said the location’s sales will all be direct-to-customer.
“We don’t actually have a tasting room, and so it’s going to be a smaller operation, kind of unique in what we do,” Minarick said. “But that’s the tentative plan, and we’re still figuring out the process as we go.”
The board also approved a bid from KRW Construction in Blair to work on seven road projects.
Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said the county applied for nine total projects with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, who gave an estimate of a little over $800,000. One project has already been completed by the county.
“KRW was the lowest bidder on all of them, and for all seven projects coming in at $440,000, which is way lower,” Huppert said. “So we’ve been really good there.”
Huppert said he hopes to get bids for the remaining project, which is on County Road 19 between the lakes and Rod and Gun Club, sometime next week.
“We’re doing good on the bids, so we’re really lower than what the NRCS has given us for the projects,” he said. “So that will help us out quite a bit.”
The board also approved $116,939 of Community Development Block Grant funds to the Ames Diking District for its repair project.
“They’ve just about got it wrapped up, so kudos to Mr. Grant Hansen for all his efforts on driving that project,” Missel said. “This is a significant repair to our system, and we’re pretty confident that that should hold up for many, many years to come.”
In other news, the board approved an inheritance tax refund of $35.49 to the estate of Betty Lou Klein Gutekunst and $731,929.54 in financial claims.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.