County board to hold public hearing on budget amendment to flood relief fund

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors will have a public hearing on an amendment to its 2020-2021 county budget on Wednesday morning.
“The budget’s set and it’s been approved,” Board Chairman Bob Missel said. “It’s just that this has come up because of the level of dollars was greater than originally proposed.”
The amendment will increase the appropriation in the Flood Disaster Relief Fund of 2019 from $6,285,050 to $11,285,050 in expenses. Revenue will be increased from $6,285,050 to $11,285,050, and grand totals of the budget and revenue will also be increased by $5 million.
“As a reminder though, this all comes back to cost-share with [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] and [Nebraska Emergency Management Agency],” Missel said. “But we’re still going to be, at the end of the day, saddled with a pretty big bill after this is all said and done.”
At the board’s Sept. 9 meeting, the 2020-2021 budget was unanimously approved. Each time it is amended, a public hearing is required.
Missel said the budget amendment reflects the work that’s been done on flood repairs. He also said he expects the budget to be approved by the board on Wednesday.
In receiving federal and state funding, Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said the process has been slow due to the large size of the projects.
However,, Missel said at the last meeting that the county received $535,521.64 from the Nickerson Township for flood repairs, indicating that funds were starting to come in.
“The frustration is that we know that these monies are coming back, but yet we had to borrow funds to pay for it up front because FEMA will only approve funding for jobs that are completed,” he said. “And so therefore, it puts an additional burden on the county and the taxpayer.”
As the county also accumulates interest, Missel said Emergency Manager Tom Smith sent out a memo stating that the same ratio between FEMA and the county’s payments could also be applied.
“In other words, we could ask for support in that as well through FEMA,” Missel said. “So if that’s the case, then that would be wonderful.”
The county board will meet 9 a.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the Dodge County Courthouse. The hearing will be held at 9:15 a.m.
