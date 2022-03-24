County debt continues to be paid off, visitors bureau director resigns

Dodge County has, as of March 23, paid off two of the three largest debts, amounting to more than $7.9 million, following the devastating 2019 flood.

During the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday, supervisors informed the public that two of the largest debts owed to banks were reimbursed.

After the 2019 flood, Dodge County took out three large loans to help with the cost of reconstruction and management. That money was used by the county or lent to multiple townships, to help them facilitate their own repairs.

The largest loan was for $4,642,856, with the second largest at $3,295,649.

Both payments— including interest which totals to $59,856— have been given back to First National Bank of Omaha.

“It is good to see that debt be retired,” said Bob Missel, board chairman. “That will now eliminate two out of the three notes. The smallest of those three remains, which will probably be settled in the next two weeks.”

Reimbursement for the loans reached a stop earlier in the year when multiple townships ran into troubles repaying the loans. Initially, the loans were to be reimbursed by federal or state emergency agencies, but on some projects, agencies took longer than expected before delivering reimbursement.

As Missel pointed out, the smallest of the loans is expected to be paid off before the end of April.

During the meeting, Shannon Mullen, executive director of the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), announced her resignation.

“I appreciate the continuous support of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors and the CVB advisory committee and the opportunity to grow and develop the Visitors Bureau,” she said.

Mullen has had the role of executive director for 11 years and has overseen many of the changes to the downtown Fremont area especially, as pointed out by Missel.

“We are saddened to see this letter cross our desk. Mullen has been a pleasure to work with over the years. She was excellent at what she did and we appreciate her service to the county,” he said.

Mullen’s last day will follow the close of business on April 1.

Also, three vehicles owned or obtained by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department have been approved by the board to be moved to Jack Nitz and Associates for auction. They include a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, 2014 Chevrolet Caprice and a 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

The board also approved Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) for Ames Dike and the Rod and Gun Club. The CDBG will be issued to help with administering costs and construction management for the repairs. Both project grants amount to $3,890.

