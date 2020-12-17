County imposes 90-day moratorium on stockpiling of non-livestock waste

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors imposed a 90-day moratorium on the stockpiling of non-livestock waste material at its meeting Wednesday.
The decision came in response to a complaint issued by the city of Scribner in regard to a waste storage site owned by Environmental Land Management LLC, southeast of the city.
“It’s nice to see this come to an end for the folks of Scribner, and clearly from the testimony we received at our last meeting, it’s been kind of brutal, and we’re pleased to get this information,” Chairman Bob Missel said.
Multiple residents in and around Scribner were present at Wednesday’s meeting, as well as the last meeting to inform the board of the overwhelming smell and fly presence caused by the site, which is used to stockpile biomass and gypsum for farmers.
Supervisor Lon Strand, who proposed the temporary moratorium, started the item by reading a letter from ELM Director Nate Hansen, written to Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews on Dec. 11.
In the letter, Hansen announced that there would no longer be any material stored at the stockpile location on the leased agricultural land as of that day.
However, Hansen stated that while there were odors from the land’s materials, he cited other area natural byproducts.
“As we are completing our land application in the area round the Scribner Airfield this week, there was an abundance of odor from various neighboring farms getting their manure applied one more time for the season as well,” he said in the letter. “It is unfortunate that ELM has been singled out in this circumstance, but we are also sympathetic to the neighbors’ odor complaints.”
Hansen said in the letter that the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy required additional permitting for ELM to continue using the site, something landowner Don Witte was not interested in pursuing.
“Therefore, we have returned that property to agricultural use and Mr. Witte plans to plant that area next spring,” he said.
Hansen said ELM did not have plans to stockpile any material at the site going forward and wanted to meet with the NDEE, Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Dodge County on how to improve the land application program.
“We will continue to work hard at recycling as much material as possible,” he said.
While Hansen was not present at the meeting, Missel said he had spoken with him on the phone and echoed his sentiments expressed in the letter.
“He also reiterated that the county would be informed to any plans going forward into the future and the state itself is just looking at the whole situation and trying to find out what is the best plan going forward,” he said.
Strand said in proposing a moratorium, he wanted to make sure it only included biomass and not products like manure so that the county didn’t cause trouble with agriculture.
“I don’t know what the verbiage should be and I don’t know if we need to run it through legal, but I would like to invoke a three-month temporary moratorium on stockpiling of non-animal waste,” he said. “And we can revisit this at any time.”
Strand said the moratorium would allow for the Planning Commission to create guidelines on the stockpiling of material.
“If we could get something in place that would slow this down or virtually stop it until we get zoning in place, that would be my intent,” he said. “And when zoning gets something in place, that would end the moratorium.”
By doing this, Strand said creating guidelines would avoid a similar situation next year.
“It goes away, but the key is, we don’t want it to come back next year in the Scribner area, that’s for sure, let alone anywhere else,” Missel said.
Witte, who introduced himself as “public enemy number five or six,” spoke to the board during public comment. He said he was planning on planting something like oats or turnips on the 10 acres of land this spring.
Support Local Journalism
Like manure, Witte said the stockpiled material would smell worse when wetter. On an analysis of the land, he said it was 80% moisture at one point.
“I think it’s a good crop nutrient source, it’s a natural one, but they’ve got to do something about figuring how to make it not stink,” Witte said. “I think composting might be a definite possibility, I think getting it drier will help.”
Elizabeth Valla, economic development director for Scribner, read a letter from Scribner City Administrator Elmer Armstrong that thanked the board for hearing the city’s complaint.
“The stoppage of long-term storage more than three weeks of corn mill and biosolids needs to be implemented because it is essential for Dodge County residents’ public health, safety and welfare,” he said in the letter.
Valla also spoke to the board on how the smell impacted the city’s reputation. As she posts pictures of Scribner on social media to promote the city, she often receives comments saying it “smells like crap.”
“I can’t hide those comments because they’re telling the truth, but I would like them to be able to tell the truth and say, ‘Your town smells like tulips,’ you know?” Valla said. “Anything but the word ‘crap.’”
Andrews, who said the Planning Commission would meet Dec. 29 to discuss future zoning, said she would research what other counties have in place.
“I want to thank all of you here this morning,” Missel said. “I appreciate your attendance, your testimony, and hopefully, you don’t have to face this situation in the future.”
The board also approved a change to the Dodge County Employee Handbook to pay all employees time and a half their hourly rate for hours worked on holidays.
While the handbook previously applied the rule only to employees of the roads and maintenance departments, Supervisor Greg Beam said the change would now apply to employees of all departments.
“Although it is rare, it has happened, and so we don’t want that inequity to have to be there,” he said.
The board also approved bid contacts with Metal Culverts and Ace/Eaton Metals. Highway Superintendent Scott Huppert said the price had gone up since last year, which Missel attributed to the price of steel.
During his update to the board, Huppert said he was working with four townships in getting their materials to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to receive funding on projects.
“So they’ll have everything turned over to them,” he said. “I don’t want anything left out.”
Huppert also said he was working with the state on designing new bracing for county roads in order to remove weight limit signs. He also said he was still working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in getting funding.
When asked by Saalfeld as to other counties’ situations, Huppert said they were facing similar challenges, but he wasn’t going to let anything slide by.
“They owe us the money,” he said. “We’re the taxpayers, we should be getting help.”
Missel said that Sen. Lynne Walz was reaching out to the NEMA director to try to help push the process along.
In other news, the board approved setting a public hearing on an access road for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13, receiving an application for investment of funds from Union Bank and Trust and reappointing Kathy Kneifl and appointing Joel Kerkman to the Dodge County Extension Board until Dec. 31, 2023.
After approving financial claims, Missel said he moved $146,281 of funds from the county’s last bond into the county’s checking account. He also said the county was at a pivotal moment in getting funding from NEMA.
“Some of those dollars will come directly to us, some of those dollars will first go to the township and then come back to us through our interlocal agreements,” Missel said. “We have made lots of phone calls and tried to put some pressure on them, and they assured us we’d get their funds. But it’s taking its time.”
Missel said he had started dialogue with First National Bank of Omaha in potentially helping the county with funding in January if needed and would bring more information at the board’s next meeting.
The board of supervisors’ next meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Dodge County Courthouse.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.