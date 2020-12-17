County imposes 90-day moratorium on stockpiling of non-livestock waste

Strand said in proposing a moratorium, he wanted to make sure it only included biomass and not products like manure so that the county didn’t cause trouble with agriculture.

“I don’t know what the verbiage should be and I don’t know if we need to run it through legal, but I would like to invoke a three-month temporary moratorium on stockpiling of non-animal waste,” he said. “And we can revisit this at any time.”

Strand said the moratorium would allow for the Planning Commission to create guidelines on the stockpiling of material.

“If we could get something in place that would slow this down or virtually stop it until we get zoning in place, that would be my intent,” he said. “And when zoning gets something in place, that would end the moratorium.”

By doing this, Strand said creating guidelines would avoid a similar situation next year.

“It goes away, but the key is, we don’t want it to come back next year in the Scribner area, that’s for sure, let alone anywhere else,” Missel said.

Witte, who introduced himself as “public enemy number five or six,” spoke to the board during public comment. He said he was planning on planting something like oats or turnips on the 10 acres of land this spring.

