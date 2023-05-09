Work on the U.S. Highway 30 paving project between North Bend and Fremont has progressed to the point to allow for the reopening of County Road 18, between County Roads S and T.

Mick Jacobs with the Nebraska Department of Transportation said, with that opening comes the closure of County Road 17 and 19 between County Roads S and T.

These closures are necessary to allow for the completion of the subgrade stabilization for this intersection and is expected to last two weeks.

This work is weather dependent and the start and end times may need to be adjusted due to weather.