County Road 19 set to close for construction

County Road 18 between County Road S and County Road T in Dodge County opened Monday afternoon.
Concurrent with this, County Road 19, between County Road S and County Road T will be closed.
This closure is necessary to allow for the construction of the intersection at this location and is expected to last two weeks. This work is weather dependent, so the timetable may be adjusted.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
