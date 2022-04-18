 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County Road 19 set to close for construction

  Updated
Road construction

County Road 18 between County Road S and County Road T in Dodge County opened Monday afternoon.

Concurrent with this, County Road 19, between County Road S and County Road T will be closed.

This closure is necessary to allow for the construction of the intersection at this location and is expected to last two weeks. This work is weather dependent, so the timetable may be adjusted.

