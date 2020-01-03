After more than 1 1/2 years of planning, Dodge County is getting closer to constructing four towers for its new public safety radio system.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site for one of the planned towers near North Bend on Tuesday.
With the new 800-MHz digital trunked radio system, the county will join the Omaha Regional Interoperable Network (ORION), which includes Douglas, Pottawattamie, Sarpy and Washington counties.
The project began after the Dodge County Board of Supervisors signed a contract in July 2018 with Motorola, which engineered a network and project for the county, said Shelly Holzerland, communications director for Dodge County.
“So the past year, we’ve been working on all that preliminary work,” she said. “And it takes a lot of work to build one tower, so with four, it took quite a bit more.”
Currently, public safety responders in Dodge County are on different frequencies for their radio systems, Holzerland said. In 2016, the Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Department became part of ORION after the city bought equipment and set up a tower.
“But Dodge County is a much bigger project,” Holzerland said. “We have a lot more responders and we have a lot bigger area to cover with the radio frequency. So it took a little bit longer, a lot more planning and a lot more money to be able to bring this system out into the county responders.”
The 330-foot towers will be placed near North Bend, Dodge, Uehling and Hooper. The target completion is the fourth quarter of 2020, Holzerland said.
“Our construction start date has not been set yet, as there are a few permits pending,” she said. “It will also depend on the weather, but we are hoping soon.”
Holzerland said the project will impact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, whose radios have been in need of upgrade for a while.
“Their coverage right now is not good and they have a lot of spots where dispatch can’t hear them and they can’t hear dispatch, and that creates a danger for responders,” she said. “So this will be a great upgrade for them.”
Although some fire departments in the county have waited to join the new radio system, Holzerland said many have already jumped on board.
“It’ll have a great impact on the responders in Dodge County,” she said. “Everyone who chooses to become part of this system will be able to have multiple resources available to them in-county, as well as in some of our joining counties that are also part of ORION.”