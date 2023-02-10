Flowers spring from entwined leaves and grass in one of Jennifer Dam’s works of art.

A pink bowl reminds viewers of coral they might see while snorkeling, while shiny red heart wall hangings seem to be a good accent in a month known for Valentine’s Day.

This month, Dam and her husband, Chris Shewshuk, are exhibiting their fused glass artwork in Gallery 92 West in downtown Fremont. The Fremont Area Art Association recently hosted a reception for the show, but the public is still invited to view the works for free during regular gallery hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

The couple also will talk about their art during the Third Thursday Lunch & Learn. The public is invited to this event set from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. Cost is $15 per person and attendees are asked to RSVP by Monday, Feb 13 by calling 402-721-7779.

A variety of 40 works from bowls to wall hangings are on display.

Dam, who is the director of planning for the City of Fremont, was a child when her family toured the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York.

She’s been fascinated by glass art ever since.

About seven years ago, Dam took an introductory stained glass art class. She later took a couple of fused glass workshops.

Dam explains the different between the two art forms.

Stained glass involves pieces, which are put together using what’s called lead came and then soldered.

Fused glass artwork is formed in a kiln. Sheets, strings or bits of glass or powered glass can be used to create artwork.

“We cut it, put it together and then fire it (in a kiln),” Dam said.

Artwork is fused and blended in the kiln, often through many firings.

“We have several pieces that were made out of powdered glass that were fired in the kiln multiple times,” Dam added.

Multiple techniques can be used to create different types of fused glass art.

For instance, Dam points out one work of art in which colorful strings of glass were fused onto a black sheet of glass.

Dam appreciates the different forms and types of glass.

“People have been creating glass since ancient times,” she said. “It can be very practical and functional and also be beautiful pieces of artwork.”

About six years ago, Dam saw a kiln listed for sale on Craig’s List. Her husband drove to Butte, Montana to pick up the kiln.

She later encouraged him to take a couple classes. They got a couple more kilns and more glass.

“We both kind of got hooked on glass,” she said. “We collaborate, but we don’t create pieces together. We talk to each other a lot and ask for each other’s opinions and input, but we both have our own style and techniques.”

Their show includes abstract and realistic pieces. Dam, who’s inspired by nature, said her favorite themes reflect gardens, sea life and sunsets.

Dam points out one small piece made from two fused pieces of glass. A drawing of sunflowers was made of powdered glass on the surface.

She shows a large square of blue-colored glass for an artwork, titled, “Make a Wish.”

A chemical reaction on the glass created the puffballs on what looks like dandelions before the seeds are carried away by the wind.

Dam said the different techniques and results help her express her creative side. She enjoys sharing her art with other people.

She’s literally made an impression with her art.

Before one of her friends died years ago, Dam made an impression of the woman’s hand and those of her three daughters.

Each of the woman’s three daughters received a fused glass piece — in her favorite color — featuring the impression of her own hand along with her mother’s hand.

The daughters were very appreciative.

“It was very meaningful to them,” Dam said.

She said her husband enjoys working with bright colors.

“I think he likes to express a sense of artistry that he really didn’t know he had,” she said.

Dam said she and her spouse travel to different arts and crafts shows. For those shows, they make yard art — glass birds, mushrooms and flowers that can be placed in a garden. They also sell plates and bowls.

Some of their artistic pieces already have sold in the gallery. Some of their gift-type items are for sale in the FAAA Art Emporium.

Lindi Janulewicz, FAAA executive director, is excited about the exhibit.

“I feel like this is a really unique art form involving glass and that’s exciting,” Janulewicz said. “I think it’s really special that we have someone here locally that’s so talented with this medium.”