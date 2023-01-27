Couple grateful for God's healing, provision after his accident

Don Atwell was looking forward to vacation on that August day in 2021.

The Fremont man had finished working the night shift at Merck Animal Health in Elkhorn and was coming home on his motorcycle.

Atwell and his wife, Sally, live on North Broad Street and he knew there was construction in that area. So that Friday morning, he took a different route home. He went west on Military Avenue and planned to turn north on Broad Street.

He’d reached Clarkson Street when a car turned left and collided with his motorcycle. Atwell ended up on the hood of that vehicle.

The driver backed up and Atwell slid off the hood onto the ground.

“I got up,” he said. “I didn’t have a scratch on me. I didn’t think I was hurt other than having a headache.”

Atwell never expected it would take him more than a year to recover.

Today, the local man said he’s grateful to God for healing him and for the people who prayed for him. He talks about what he’s learned.

Atwell was 14 when he got his first motorcycle.

“I’ve always like riding,” said Atwell, now 62. “It just feels good to ride. I like to go to work that way. It’s relaxing.”

He’s a Motorcycle Safety Foundation rider coach and teaches classes. He wears a helmet, reinforced riding jacket, gloves, boots and abrasion-resistant pants.

Atwell was wearing his gear even on that warm summer day in 2021.

After the accident, Atwell said he let the rescue squad take him to the hospital.

“They checked me out and didn’t see anything wrong,” he said.

Shortly after the accident, the Atwells went on a bus trip to Mackinac Island in Michigan.

“I thought it would be a neat place to go – and it was,” he said.

He had a headache during the bus trip. They’d reached Frankenmuth, Michigan, when Atwell began having symptoms.

“We were walking around looking at shops and, all of a sudden, I couldn’t walk right,” he said.

He began reeling and staggering.

“It was very scary,” Sally Atwell said.

Atwell was taken to an urgent care.

“They checked me out and they couldn’t they find anything,” he said.

His wife called their family practice physician.

“Something is majorly wrong,” she said.

Atwell had another episode of staggering on Mackinac Island. After the Atwells returned home, he had an MRI scan and was sent to a neurologist in Omaha.

“They discovered that I had a cranial (cerebro)spinal fluid leak,” he said.

Sally also noted something else.

“We were told he had a post-concussion that doesn’t show up until later,” she said.

Atwell said doctors prescribed a blood patch for the fluid leak.

“They take blood from your arm and put it in your spinal column, because spinal fluid doesn’t coagulate, but blood will and stops the leak,” he said.

He would have a total of three of these procedures. He’d also be off work for three months.

Atwell returned to work, but said he was still tired and had headaches. He still staggered.

“For a long time after I went to work, I wasn’t sure I’d be able to stay at work,” he said.

He was switched from the graveyard shift to a day shift.

Last summer, his manager got reports that Atwell had been losing his balance.

“He was afraid I was going to fall,” Atwell remembered.

Atwell would be off work for another two months.

Looking back, Atwell believes other people noticed things about his condition that he couldn’t see.

“People at work saw I wasn’t quite right,” he said. “My wife could see that I wasn’t quite right. I thought I was doing OK.”

Sally noted that her husband couldn’t seem to stay on the sidewalk while taking their beagle, Ellie, for a walk.

“He couldn’t walk a straight line,” she said.

Neighbors kept an eye on Atwell and prayed for him.

Actually, quite a few people, including those at church, were praying for Atwell. One friend said he prayed every day.

His wife was praying, too.

“It was scary,” she said. “The doctors couldn’t tell us why this was continuing. It was hard to hear that. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through. He’s always been so strong. I saw him at his weakest point. It was hard to see that.”

Atwell noted that his situation wasn’t easy.

“I’d never been in that situation before,” Atwell said. “It was challenging. I knew all along God saw me. God cared for me. I didn’t understand why I was going through all this.”

Atwell said he did know God had his back and whatever happened the Lord would take care of him.

And his situation improved.

“It was almost like somebody turned on a switch about a week before I went back to work,” Atwell said. “I suddenly just felt good. I woke up one morning feeling really good.”

That was in September 2022 – a little more than a year after the accident.

Atwell returned to work and has been feeling fine ever since. He attributes that to God.

“I think all healing comes from God,” Atwell said. “If it’s a paper cut, it’s a miracle as far as I’m concerned. God created us with that ability for bodies to heal. To me, that’s a miracle.”

He talks about lessons learned since the accident.

In the past several years, he’d spent a lot of Sundays – not going to church – but teaching motorcycle classes.

“It occurred to me that maybe this was God’s way of tell me the Sabbath (a day when people go to church) is important,” he said. “It’s important in the Old Testament (of the Bible). It’s important in the New Testament. So maybe it’s important today.”

He’s not one to miss church now.

Atwell is still scheduled to do some motorcycle rider coaching this spring and summer, but is arranging his schedule so he can still play in the praise band on his scheduled Sundays at Fremont Alliance Church.

He started riding a motorcycle again in the spring of 2022.

Atwell is grateful to God.

“I’m thankful for the healing and the lessons he taught me along the way, the importance of the Sabbath, his faithfulness,” Atwell said, adding, that he’s probably got more lessons to learn.

One thing he knows about God: “He didn’t leave me hanging.”