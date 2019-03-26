Belinda Pierce thought she was going to fall.
Pierce wasn’t sure of her footing as she climbed out of a boat onto a ladder — amid flood waters — to get into the Nebraska National Guard truck.
“This could be it,” Pierce thought. “This may be where I fall off into the water.”
But National Guard personnel took Pierce’s hand, her computer and purse and got her into a truck that took the local woman, her husband, David, and their 11-year-old granddaughter Keelan to safety.
Days later, Pierce recalled how the three were evacuated not once — but twice — during historic flooding that has affected so many areas including the home she and her spouse had just moved into at Dove’s Cove.
The Pierces decided to relocate from their home in Platte Center to Fremont after David accepted a job at Christensen Lumber about a year ago. They found and bought their Dove’s Cove home, which is near a lake.
“Everybody we asked said, ‘It never floods here,’” she remembered.
The couple purchased their home in the picturesque development at the end of Fremont’s Main Street from the family of a woman, who had died and still had furniture in the walk-out basement.
Pierce said she told the woman’s family she’d get rid of the furniture so they wouldn’t have to deal with it.
The Pierces started to move to Fremont during the blizzard of the March 1 weekend. They put much of their own furniture in the garage since the previous owners’ furniture was in the basement.
Right before the flood, the Pierces’ granddaughter came to visit her grandparents and see their new house.
On the night of March 14, water started filling the basement.
“There was about a 5-foot wall of water outside our basement,” Belinda said.
The walk-out basement itself had about six inches of water.
“I could see that one of the sliding glass doors (in the walk-out basement) was bulging so we decided to cut the electricity and get out,” she said.
They grabbed a couple of blankets. In the darkness, Belinda accidentally grabbed a pair of pajama bottoms to replace her pants, now wet with flood water.
“We got in our car and we could not get out of Dove’s Cove,” she said. “Water was over the road.”
They called 911 and headed back, finding the highest house in the development.
Belinda knocked on the door.
“Hi, we’re your new neighbors,” she said, introducing herself to a woman, who answered the door.
The three were invited in and after a while, another man and woman came in, too. That woman’s leg had been cut by ice.
Belinda doesn’t know the last name of the people who took them in — only that their first names are Bev and Don.
“She was a great hostess,” Belinda said of Bev. “She served us coffee and banana bread. We sat and talked and got to know each other until 911 called and said they were sending a boat.”
A motorboat with three firefighters picked up the Pierces, their granddaughter and another couple, along with Bev and Don’s daughter and her little dog.
A National Guard truck backed into the water.
“They loaded us up into one of those troop transport trucks,” David said.
The boat returned to evacuate more people. The truck took the Pierces and other evacuees to Glenn Martindale & Associates auction house.
From there, Belinda called Fremonter Karon Wragge with whom she’d been friends since grade school. The two had lived in Plainview back then and had stayed in contact throughout the years.
Wragge, formerly of Hooper, picked up the trio and took them to her house in the Davenport area.
But that Friday night (March 15), Wragge got a call from family members telling her to evacuate.
At that time, the city was combating two levee breaches. Platte River water was overflowing from those breaches and eventually to Military Avenue which prompted sandbagging efforts late that night.
Wragge, the Pierces and their granddaughter were told to go to Trinity Lutheran Church, which they reached at 11:30 p.m. that Friday. Wragge had her little dog, Bandit, but a man at the door took the animal.
Belinda said evacuees slept in a chapel.
The next morning, Wragge said volunteers didn’t know what had happened to Bandit, but made a concerted effort to locate the dog — even calling an animal shelter.
Bandit was found, sleeping in the front seat of Wragge’s vehicle.
A family friend retrieved the dog, which couldn’t be in the church due to some evacuees’ allergies.
When she heard that Trinity was reaching its capacity for taking in evacuees, Pierce said she wondered if they’d have to be evacuated to a third location — but that didn’t happen.
That Saturday afternoon (March 16), the Pierces and Wragge sat in Trinity’s foyer, where teens excitedly sat at a round table playing cards. Belinda commended Hy-Vee which had fed them breakfast and lunch, adding that she saw milk from Baker’s, too.
“Everybody has been so fantastic — from the people who I knocked on their door at 4 o’clock in the morning to the guys who came and rescued us — the one guy had just gotten off work and he showed up and had a boat for us,” Belinda said.
That Saturday afternoon, a man offered to let the Pierces and Wragge stay in his home. Their granddaughter was among passengers that Silverhawk Aviation of Lincoln flew out of Fremont to Lincoln, where her mom picked her up.
Pierce said her granddaughter didn’t want to leave Trinity, because she’d made friends with the volunteers’ kids.
The Pierces stayed at the man’s house until Monday and have been at Wragge’s home since.
Belinda said she’d like to borrow a camper-trailer with a shower that they could park near their home in Dove’s Cove and stay in while work progresses on their house.
And there is plenty of work to be done.
“We had up to seven feet of water in our house,” she said.
The waters receded to the point where people could start removing furniture in the basement.
While much of the Pierces’ furniture was in the garage, which had escaped flood waters, they still had lots of books and thousands of dollars’ worth of training and business materials that were destroyed. So were birthday gifts she bought for her grandchildren, an antique wardrobe and newly purchased solar-powered string lights for the patio.
Precious photographs — like one of their son at 6 months old and another of her great-grandfather — are mud-covered.
Pierce said she was told to put those photos in a freezer to prevent mold until they could take them somewhere to have the images preserved.
But amid the destruction, they found kindness.
Men from Trinity Lutheran Church helped remove items from the walk-out basement. ServiceMaster cleaning company showed up Friday began taking down sheetrock and power washed the basement. Fans and dehumidifiers are helping dry out the basement.
After Pierce had put in a request with the Samaritan’s Purse organization, which is in town, the organization showed up Sunday with 20 youth from Lincoln who moved the furniture from the Pierces’ backyard to the roadway so FEMA can pick it up.
Pierce’s sister, Lisa Pickett, and nephews Eli and Jed have come to help as well.
Not everything has been sunny, however.
“Regular insurance isn’t going to cover anything; I just got that call today,” she said Monday. “As I understand, we still haven’t been approved for our flood insurance and we have a $10,000 deductible for that. That makes me a little sick to my stomach.”
Pierce said she and her spouse are trying to determine what they can qualify for.
In the meantime, she counts her blessings. Tide company is here with the Matthew 25 organization which is doing laundry at Walmart.
“They’ve done a couple loads of laundry for me so we don’t have to keep wearing the same muddy clothes,” Pierce said. “Goodwill gave us $20 worth of clothes that we can wear in the muck. We picked up a sweatshirt and a pair of pants a piece.”
The Fremont Area United Way is set up at Fremont City Auditorium, she said, where they were able to get snacks, water and cleaning supplies.
She said Pit Master and Famous Dave’s have provided barbecue food for displaced people.
On Monday morning, Pierce walked through her Dove’s Cove home. Dishes from Thursday night were still in her kitchen sink — with no water to wash them. Blue fans hummed quietly in her basement. She is glad there wasn’t room in the basement for her piano which is in the living room.
“It’s been hard — just realizing the long haul,” she said. “I loved the walk-out basement and right now it’s just studs.”
But she’s learned some things.
“I’m not self-sufficient,” she said. “I can’t do it all myself. I have to depend on other people and that’s OK. I don’t have to always be strong. It’s OK that I get emotional at times.
“Everything we’ve lost is fine. It can all be replaced. It makes me sad, but in the scheme of things, it’s OK. God’s going to take care of it.”