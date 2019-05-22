The mess was overwhelming.
It looked like flood waters had lifted Ron and Charlotte Young’s furniture, swirled it around and then dropped it haphazardly.
Everything was in a jumble. Furniture was tipped over and their belongings chaotically piled atop each other. The refrigerator had been picked up and dropped on its backside. Dressers were under beds. Precious items destroyed. Family photographs, some of which date back to the 1800s, were wet.
Charlotte had spent 40 years doing genealogical research. Much of that would be lost. So would toys and school supplies she’d collected to put in shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child (OCC), which sends gift-filled boxes to children around the world.
Now, the Fremont woman who’d so carefully packed shoes in boxes for less-fortunate children would end up getting shoes herself.
The destruction and loss of mid-March flooding was heartbreaking, but the Youngs would find the compassion of local residents, who came to help them. And they’d get help from Samaritan’s Purse, the organization that operates OCC, which the Youngs have been involved with for more than 20 years.
“It was very surreal to be on the receiving end of things. It was humbling,” said Charlotte as she sat in her Dove’s Cove home.
Situated at the south end of Main Street, Dove’s Cove is a housing development with a lake.
The Platte River is south of the development and the river bank has been built up through the years.
During the flooding, the river got as high as the sturdy bank, yet only a little water came over it, she said.
But water came from a railroad bridge ditch to the east and through a broken dike to the west.
The water flowed along both sides of the development, went into a field north of it — and then came back south to the frozen lake.
Water filled up on the ice-covered lake and flooded over to homes.
The Youngs, who’ve lived at Dove’s Cove for 35 years, had never seen flooding like this.
On Thursday, March 14 — before the flooding — the Youngs left work to check the Platte River, which was flowing well and without ice. She returned to her job as a teller at First National Bank and he to work as maintenance director at Fremont’s First Lutheran Church.
They later returned to the river, now raging and carrying big logs and other debris.
The Youngs figured debris would catch on the railroad bridge causing water to flow into the ditch and onto the field. They noticed the small dike near the river and knew if it broke that water would flow across the lane leading into Dove’s Cove.
“We hurried home and grabbed some essentials, thinking we were only going to be out of the house for one day, because we just thought it would block our lane. We didn’t think it was going to flood us and if it did have high water, maybe only ankle deep,” she said.
The Youngs put special belongings up higher in their house. Charlotte and their dog, Sophie, stayed with a friend. Ron got supplies he thought would help keep water from coming across the lane. He stayed near the Dove’s Cove entrance all night.
Water washed across the lane into the field. Much of the flooding occurred in the night. The next day, Ron and Charlotte watched firefighters rescue neighbors who’d stayed behind, never anticipating anything like this.
About 15 neighbors were rescued by boat, loaded into an army truck and then put into a school bus to stay warm. Before that, one of the Youngs’ neighbors had picked up two people in the bucket of a tractor and moved them to higher ground.
Water then broke a dike near Emerson Estates and began coming over U.S. Highway 77 and toward Main Street. The Youngs and other neighbors left, going to hotels or staying with family or friends.
The Youngs had the shoes they’d left with and clothes they’d need for the next day, but nothing extra. Ron’s co-workers gave him a $100 gift card.
One of Charlotte’s r co-workers bought them each a pair of tennis shoes. Another of Charlotte’s co-workers bought her dress shoes for work. The Red Cross gave them a $20 voucher for clothes.
On Tuesday, March 19, the Youngs were able to get back home.
“It was like a tornado had been in our house,” she said. “There was about 4 feet of water throughout our house, almost 5 in the front room.”
Much of her genealogical (family history) research and photos were damaged or lost. She and family members used their phones and tried to take pictures of photographs. She’d put stuck-together photos in flat, plastic bags in a freezer and has been told she can try to thaw some in water later and hopefully pull them apart to save or scan.
Because Charlotte collects items year-round for the OCC shoeboxes, she’d already had many school supplies and toys, all of which were ruined—including a special baby doll and teddy bear and backpacks that would fold into a shoebox. The large black, plastic tub they were in was tipped over. She lost 20 years of OCC photographs, too.
Like other flood-impacted families, the Youngs faced the huge job of discarding what was destroyed, salvaging what they could and cleaning up.
“You don’t know where to start,” she said.
But help began to arrive. Some relatives arranged for a camper, portable toilet and storage pod to be brought to the house. Others hauled out three loads of furniture and carpet and waited in line at the city dump. Family members put photos into plastic bags to freeze them and helped salvage curio cabinet keepsakes.
Bank representatives brought cleaning supplies and pizza. Friends set up a taco bar on the tailgate of their pickup truck. Church members brought chicken. One made a roast and served them from the camper.
The following Saturday, March 23, about 20 friends and family came to remove drywall, cupboards, sinks and the bathtub. All rooms except the two largest were done.
Previously, Charlotte had called Samaritan’s Purse representatives, who sent a church group from Lincoln on March 24. They took out the rest of the drywall and pulled nails from the wooden 2-by-4s. They sprayed to prevent mold from growing.
“Spiritually and physically, it was very impactful to have Samaritan’s Purse,” she said.
Chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelical Association’s Rapid Response Team and Samaritan’s Purse prayed with the Youngs. Samaritan’s Purse helped some of the Youngs’ neighbors as well.
“It’s like being on the other side of the story, volunteers coming and sharing their gifts with us, trying to give us the uplift,” Charlotte said in a Samaritan’s Purse video.
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers signed a Bible, which they gave to the Youngs.
People mentioned to Charlotte how she’s helped with OCC for so long and now Samaritan’s Purse was helping her.
But she didn’t help out all those years with the intention of getting a payback.
“I do what I do because I want to — not because I’m looking for something in the end,” she said.
More than two months after the flooding, Young sat in the couples’ home.
The house almost looks like new construction before drywall has been hung.
Visitors can see through the wooden 2-by-4 boards into the various rooms.
The Young’s tables, chairs and beds rest on cement floors. Ron, who’s the maintenance director at First Lutheran Church in Fremont, has made a makeshift shower in the house. The Youngs also have a camper and storage pod outside their home.
A little sign that reads: “Grateful” is in front of the house.
Charlotte is grateful for many things — all those who’ve come to help and times she calls “God moments.”
They include the time she found a pink plastic box with a necklace she wore on her wedding day and one album with photos of their daughter Sarah’s college graduation.
And there was the moment she found her Bible, something she assumed had been ruined. Although she normally left it open, she found the book—dry—in its Bible cover which had been zipped shut. It was found atop a soaking wet ottoman.
She also recalls seeing drone footage of the flooded area, which included their house on March 15. They could still see the American flag flying in their yard and a star cross that was lighted in their window. It was still lit when they returned home that Tuesday.
Young believes the experience will assist her in helping others in the future.
“I’ve learned the simple things you do really make a difference,” she said.
She cites church members who did laundry for her. Eight families at Woodcliff washed all of their clothes.
“They did it, because it could have been them,” she said.
She was given Girl Scout cookies, a bottle of Tide detergent. People paid $200 to dry clean their clothing. People washed their dishes.
One man gave them a set of plastic drawers on wheels with an assortment of items, like Scotch tape, pens, pencils, note cards, scissors, thread and needle, buttons, a stapler.
“When you’ve lost everything, the little day-to-day things are important,” she said.
Young admits the situation “kind of knocked the wind out” of her and she’s still in recovery mode, but she’s looking to the future. She and Ron are making due between the house and the camper-trailer.
“I’m hoping before fall to be back in the house with everything back together,” she said.
In the meantime, she has a greater sense of how to help others.
“I know how fortunate I am,” she said. “I have a job. I have a car. No one died. Those are the important things, but when you walk in your house with your memories in piles it’s very hard. I feel like I knew this, but I know going forward it’s important to be sensitive to people who’ve lost things.”