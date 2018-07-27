It wasn’t the most illustrious start to a ministry.
Years ago, Eddie Roach and other young people were in a van on a mission trip in Peru.
“We got robbed at gunpoint and they tried to kidnap us,” said the former Fremonter.
The van driver thwarted that plan when he pushed a button and locked the gears on the vehicle.
Gunmen still dragged the driver out of the van and began beating him. With police on the way, robbers then grabbed the passengers’ bags and fled.
A situation like this might have turned some people away from missions work.
But today Roach and his wife, Bethany, are helping spread the Gospel in Cambodia. Roach works with a church youth group and helps empower leaders in ministry. He’s developed courses and studies.
Bethany travels with a team of caseworkers to villages where she shares the Gospel to people who’ve never heard it before.
Recently, the couple and their daughter, Annajak, were in Fremont where they talked about their ministry and the paths they took to get there.
Eddie Roach was in the youth group at Full Life Church in Fremont. When the Rev. Scott Murrish took youth to a conference, Roach learned about the Ambassadors in Mission (AIM) group and went to Peru.
While the group was being robbed, Roach felt God tell him to give the robbers his bag, so he did.
“God, why am I doing this?” Roach wondered.
Roach said he felt the Lord speak to his heart: “It’s not about you. It’s all about me.”
He then remembered he’d taken money and documents out of that particular bag, and instead put in Spanish Bible tracts.
In 1996, Roach went to the former Central Bible College in Springfield, Mo., where his roommate talked about the 10-40 window — a geographical area where many people haven’t heard about Christ. The area stretches from West Africa through the Middle East to eastern Asia.
Roach realized he didn’t want anyone to experience life without Jesus.
“I can go; I can tell them,” he thought.
Roach prayed, asking God where he should go, and said the Lord gave him a vision of taking American youth on overseas mission trips.
So for 15 years, he took teens to countries in Africa, South America and Southeast Asia through the former Global Expeditions.
His passion for missions work grew. When he wasn’t taking students on mission trips, Roach had different jobs as a youth pastor, teen director for Boys and Girls Club, young life area director and a counselor.
Roach said he was praying in 2008 when he got a mental picture of the word, “Iowa,” water flowing, and Chad Wilkins, a friend he’d known years earlier.
“When it’s God, it stands out to you,” Roach said.
That night, Wilkins called Roach, telling him about John Hayes of Washington, Iowa, who’d developed a small, chlorine-generating device to treat drinking water. Hayes wanted Wilkins to assemble a team to go to places — unreached by the Gospel — where people needed clean water.
Roach said he felt God was calling him to full-time missions. In 2009, Roach started traveling with Wilkins and his wife Tash and daughter Isa. They went to Haiti, Cambodia and Thailand.
“I was amazed by God’s provision,” Roach said.
They made their last trip to Uganda and when Roach returned to the United States in 2010, he had malaria. His body began to shut down. He went into complete renal failure.
He was approaching death, but many people prayed for him and he recovered.
Roach then took students on missions trips to Mexico, Scotland and Italy, but said he felt like God was leading him to be a long-term missionary and maybe even start a school in Cambodia.
He earned a master’s degree in secondary education with an emphasis in business and accounting so he could teach. He was working and saving money, which he wanted to donate to someone investing in unreached people groups.
That’s when Wilkins told Roach about Bethany, who was serving in Cambodia.
Years earlier, Bethany was 15 when she met people going on a mission trip to Cambodia and felt led to pray for that country. When she was 18, Bethany asked God if he wanted her to go to Cambodia — and she felt him say “yes.”
“It was a ‘yes’ that went from the top of my head to the bottom of my feet,” she said. “It was the clearest I’d ever heard God before and it surprised me.”
Bethany raised monthly support and in 2005 went to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, serving with the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) organization. She spent two years learning the language and connecting volunteers with churches and orphanages.
She then began working with a discipleship training school, bringing people new in the faith through a six-month program via which they could grow in their relationship with God and share with others.
They’d share the Gospel in different villages. It was well received.
“I just loved it — seeing people transformed from the inside out,” she said.
She did that for seven years.
Roach decided he wanted to talk with Bethany before donating to her ministry. The two began talking via Facebook. He went to see Bethany when she came home to Montana to visit family. He really liked her.
But she said they couldn’t date unless he was open to living in Cambodia full time for life.
Roach knew he wanted to marry her after about eight months. They dated for 11. He flew to Cambodia and proposed to her on the ruins of Angkor Wat in May 2013. They married that September.
During that year, Bethany said she’d felt the Lord leading her from ministry in the discipleship school. She and a couple of her friends would serve as translators for a medical team conducting clinics in the villages.
Medical staff would ask if the villagers had heard of Christ.
“Every person said, ‘no,’ and it shocked me that they hadn’t heard about Jesus,” she said. “It absolutely wrecked my heart.”
The group went from village to village, seeing about 40 people a day for a month. She lost her voice after a couple weeks of repeatedly sharing the Gospel. Some people wanted to ask the Lord into their hearts right away; others needed to think about it.
“I thought it was the most unjust thing I could ever think of that they would live and die without ever hearing that he loves them and that they were created for a purpose — to have relationship with him,” she said.
After they married, the couple lived in California for two years so he could finish his degree in secondary education. They had their daughter Annajak, then went to Cambodia 2 ½ years after they wed.
In Cambodia, he began studying the khmer language and becoming familiar with the culture. She began going into the villages with church caseworkers, who as part of a children’s sponsorship program, were teaching families about health. She’d share the Gospel, pray for the sick and people began giving their lives to the Lord.
The couple gave audio Bibles in the Cambodian language to the people.
She has developed five small groups so people could learn more about Christ. Between five to 20 people attend.
“The interest and hunger to know God is very much there,” Roach said.
In the meantime, Roach had begun getting involved in ministry at the International Christian Fellowship, a multicultural church in Siem Reap, coaching leaders and helping the youth pastor with his group. The church’s youth group has continued to grow. Each week, about 350 youth come to learn about Christ.
During his time in Cambodia, Roach has developed one course on the Holy Spirit and another on relationships.
He also has created two different studies — one on the book of James and one on the book of Ruth.
Roach and the youth pastor also created the Next Generation leadership program. Participants make a one-year commitment to grow in knowledge of God and serve the church, while receiving one-on-one mentorship from leaders.
In addition, he was involved in a community outreach event. They expected 600 people, but 1,100 showed up.
Bethany wants to go to more villages. Roach wants to finish developing more things that can help people experience God through the Bible.
He wants to start doing village ministry and be able to speak the language conversationally. His long-term dream is to create a quality liberal arts university in the context of Christian world views — “teaching business, but how to lead with servant leadership, teaching science, but understanding the creation … teaching engineering and understanding God’s creativity is in us.”
In the meantime, they enjoy seeing people come to know Christ as their Savior.
“It’s so fun seeing someone light up when they really get the revelation of their identity in Christ,” Roach said. “It breaks their fear and they shine in a dark place. That’s such a cool thing to see.”