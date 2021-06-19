Couple's produce business grew gradually, continues to flourish

One sunny afternoon, the Millers went out to an asparagus field. He sat in a motorized cart with a canopy. Blue sky peeked out behind huge white clouds as he quietly made his way down the row, harvesting the crop.

Asparagus is one of the most popular vegetables because it’s fresh and the woody tissue is left in the ground when they pick it. That means pretty much all the rest to be edible — versus what’s offered in stores where about a third has to be trimmed off, he said.

They harvest asparagus from the last week in April through the first week in June.

Susan Miller likes growing artisan tomatoes best, while her husband likes cantaloupe.

“We get to take this to the market and people like it,” he said. “You meet a lot of customers and it’s fun to have customer friends.”

Susan has a customer, who brings his children. Each child may select a vegetable.

“This one little boy always wants broccoli,” she said.

One time, broccoli wasn’t available so the dad encouraged his son to ask for asparagus.

Now, the boy asks for asparagus each week.