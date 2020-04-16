Court case for 19-year-old Fremont man's shooting delayed until summer

The next court date for a 19-year-old Fremont man's involvement in a shooting last February has been delayed until this summer.
Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan, prosecutor for the case, said Gage Havens, who is facing multiple felonies, was initially scheduled for his court date on Tuesday, but it was continued to June 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Dodge County Courthouse.
"That would be just for him to advise whether he wants to have a preliminary hearing on the felony charges, or he could waive that and the case would be sent over to district court," Vaughan said. "But if he wants a preliminary hearing, the judge would schedule it at a later date after that June 16th date."
Havens was arrested in the afternoon of Feb. 21 for a non-fatal shooting in a parking lot in the 500 block of west 23rd Street around 2:45 a.m. that morning. He is accused of shooting a 20-year-old male with a pistol, which has been seized by evidence.
"There were other parties present, but only Mr. Havens was charged, and another individual was arrested on a warrant that was not related to this incident," Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said.
The victim, a 20-year-old male, was taken by a third person after police arrived to Fremont Methodist Health, where he was treated and released. Elliott said no motive for the shooting has been found yet.
The shooting incident was investigated by the Fremont Police Patrol Division, the Fremont Police Detective Bureau, the 3 CORPS Drug Task Force and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.
Havens has felony charges of second-degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle in city limits, as well as misdemeanor charges of false reporting and two counts of criminal mischief. He is currently being held in the Saunders County Jail with a bond of $1 million at 10%, Vaughan said.
"He could come up with the money or he can request the court review his bond, but I haven't had any indications of that from his attorney yet," he said. "So I'm assuming his attorney is still going through the material, because it took me a long time to get through it all."
Vaughan said although he's not sure how the case will proceed, he doesn't anticipate any amendments or changes to the charges and hasn't received any requests from law enforcement to file addition charges.
"We consider this to be a serious case," he said, "and we will handle it in a serious fashion to make sure that the public remains safe from this type of activity."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.