Court case for 19-year-old Fremont man's shooting delayed until summer

The next court date for a 19-year-old Fremont man's involvement in a shooting last February has been delayed until this summer.

Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan, prosecutor for the case, said Gage Havens, who is facing multiple felonies, was initially scheduled for his court date on Tuesday, but it was continued to June 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Dodge County Courthouse.

"That would be just for him to advise whether he wants to have a preliminary hearing on the felony charges, or he could waive that and the case would be sent over to district court," Vaughan said. "But if he wants a preliminary hearing, the judge would schedule it at a later date after that June 16th date."

Havens was arrested in the afternoon of Feb. 21 for a non-fatal shooting in a parking lot in the 500 block of west 23rd Street around 2:45 a.m. that morning. He is accused of shooting a 20-year-old male with a pistol, which has been seized by evidence.

"There were other parties present, but only Mr. Havens was charged, and another individual was arrested on a warrant that was not related to this incident," Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said.