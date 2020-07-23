COVID-19 brings sisters together

One day, Crippen was trying to reach for her water bottle when she rolled off her bed onto the floor and broke her arm.

“I laid on the floor overnight and for half a day,” she said. “My cell phone was on the bed by my stand. I couldn’t call anybody for help.”

Because Crippen communicates daily with her children, they realized something was wrong when she didn’t answer their calls.

Her son, Chad, went to her apartment.

“He found me lying by my bed on the floor and my family thought I was gone, because I was not moving,” Crippen said. “Had he not found me I really felt I’d been gone.”

Her son tapped her on the shoulder. She told him to call the rescue squad.

Crippen said she was hospitalized from May 2-28.

After she was in the hospital, Crippen went to rehabilitation and back in the hospital. The place where she’d previously gone for rehabilitation filled up so her doctor found her a place at Dunklau Gardens.

Crippen commends the director and staff at Dunklau Gardens.

“I’ve been getting wonderful care to get myself well so I can return home,” she said. “I’m improving each day.”

And her baby sister is right there with her.

