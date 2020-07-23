COVID-19 brings sisters together

Doris Crippen wasn’t happy about contracting COVID-19, but can see how something wonderful came from it:
She found sisters and brothers she’s been separated from for years.
It happened after Bev Boro, a medication aide at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, was going through a list of resident care plans. That’s when she spotted Crippen’s name.
“That’s my sister,” Boro told a nurse.
The sisters had been apart for more than five decades.
Boro, now of Craig, was a baby when her parents had been deemed unfit by the state to care for their children. She’d later done some research trying to find her siblings and knew Crippen’s name.
At first, Boro didn’t know if she should say anything to Crippen.
Boro’s heart raced.
“Well, this is my chance,” she said.
Because Crippen, 73, is hearing-impaired, Boro used a white, dry erase board to write the name of their father.
“That’s my daddy,” Crippen said.
“I pointed at myself and said, ‘That’s mine, too,’” Boro said.
Boro cradled her arms as if she were rocking a baby.
“The last time everybody had seen me I was 6 months old,” Boro said.
Crippen saw the resemblance between Boro and their father.
“She looks a lot like my real dad,” Crippen said. “I got the big eyes, but I don’t have the brown eyes like him. She lucked out and got the brown eyes.”
Crippen burst into tears when Boro said they were sisters.
“I nearly fell out of my chair,” Crippen said. “It was just a happy feeling to find my sister. It’s been 53 years since I’ve seen her when she was a baby and I held her and it was the Lord’s blessing. It was God’s blessing that I got sent here or I would have never found her.”
Crippen, who’s from Omaha, shed tears again on Wednesday afternoon as she and Boro shared their story with the media at Dunklau Gardens.
“We both were overwhelmed, because our search is over,” Crippen said. “We don’t have to look anymore.”
Boro would connect Crippen with siblings in other states and lots of nieces and nephews. Boro said there are 10 siblings from her father.
“She’s the oldest,” Boro said of Crippen. “And I’m the youngest.”
Crippen communicated with some of her siblings via Facebook and Boro is hoping for a family reunion.
Boro, 53, said the sibling separation occurred after their father and Crippen’s stepmother had left six children for a week with an 11-year-old to take care of them.
“My understanding is a neighbor called Social Services and we were all taken away,” Boro said.
Crippen went to live with her biological mother, while Boro was put up for adoption.
“Then the rest of my life, growing up, I never thought I’d ever find her again,” Crippen said. “She grew up and I grew up and you move on and you lose track of their names.”
Crippen said she and her husband later tried to find her siblings without success.
“You feel like a failure, sometimes, when you’re trying to find them, and you can’t and you really want to,” Crippen said.
Last spring, Crippen was self-quarantined, trying not to contract the coronavirus. She stayed in her Omaha apartment, but one day went outside on a small porch.
Three people passed by.
She hurriedly went back inside, but figures she must have been out just long enough to be exposed.
A few days later, Crippen began to feel ill and weak. She thought she had the flu, not COVID-19. She had no fever.
One day, Crippen was trying to reach for her water bottle when she rolled off her bed onto the floor and broke her arm.
“I laid on the floor overnight and for half a day,” she said. “My cell phone was on the bed by my stand. I couldn’t call anybody for help.”
Because Crippen communicates daily with her children, they realized something was wrong when she didn’t answer their calls.
Her son, Chad, went to her apartment.
“He found me lying by my bed on the floor and my family thought I was gone, because I was not moving,” Crippen said. “Had he not found me I really felt I’d been gone.”
Her son tapped her on the shoulder. She told him to call the rescue squad.
Crippen said she was hospitalized from May 2-28.
After she was in the hospital, Crippen went to rehabilitation and back in the hospital. The place where she’d previously gone for rehabilitation filled up so her doctor found her a place at Dunklau Gardens.
Crippen commends the director and staff at Dunklau Gardens.
“I’ve been getting wonderful care to get myself well so I can return home,” she said. “I’m improving each day.”
And her baby sister is right there with her.
