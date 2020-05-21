COVID-19 forces cancellation of Fremont 4-H Expo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fremont 4-H Expo has been postponed until 2021.

The Fremont 4-H Expo will not be held at Christensen Field from July 8-11, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions in place. All plans remain to have the 90th Fremont 4-H Expo on July 7-10, 2021.

The Fremont 4-H Expo Board recently met for its May meeting via Zoom to discuss this year’s expo. After much discussion, the decision was made to cancel the 2020 Fremont 4-H Expo, with one exception. King and queen interviews and selection will still take place virtually.

The annual crowning of royalty will still take place with local extension educators receiving information from the expo coordinators, and the application deadline of June 15 to remain in place. Applicants will be notified and assigned an interview time and date after June 15.

In order to be an eligible king or queen applicant, the individual must be a current 4-H member in one of the nine 4-H Expo counties and submit a written application. Applicants will be evaluated based upon their experience in 4-H projects and activities, leadership development and interview. An annual $400 scholarship is also available for the 2020 Fremont 4-H Expo King and Queen.

The Fremont 4-H Expo, formerly the Fremont 4-H Fair, includes 4-H and FFA members from nine counties including: Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas/Sarpy, Saunders, and Washington County. The four-day expo traditionally includes static exhibits as well as small and large animal shows drawing exhibitors from all nine counties.

