COVID-19 risk dial lowered for Washington County, remains same elsewhere

Three Rivers Public Health Department's COVID-19 risk dial for Washington County decreased, while all others remained the same Wednesday.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

While Washington County's dial was raised from 2.29 to 2.43 last week, that number went back down to 2.29 for this week.

Risk dials for the entire jurisdiction and Dodge and Saunders counties remained the same as last week at 2.14. All four dials are still in the high region.

A press release stated that the jurisdiction's steady dial was due to no change in ventilator or intensive care unit availability in the Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition region.

While there was an increase in community spread, the release stated that all other factors trended down this week, but not enough to impact the risk dials.