COVID-19 risk dial raised for Washington County, remains same elsewhere

Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial for Washington County raised slightly, while all others remained the same Wednesday.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Washington County’s dial was raised from 2.29 last week to 2.43, while risk dials for the entire jurisdiction and Dodge and Saunders counties remained the same as last week at 2.14. All four dials are still in the high region.
A press release stated that the jurisdiction’s steady dial was due to a decrease in Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition inpatients hospitalized with COVID-19 and an increase in community spread.
Additionally, the release stated that there was no change in the ability to contact trace within 48 hours or availability of ventilator or intensive care unit beds.
Although there was a slight increase in both the number of cases and weekly positivity, the release stated that this was not significant enough to affect the dial.
Three Rivers also reported two COVID-19-related deaths with a Washington County woman and a Dodge County man, both in their 70s. The two deaths brought the jurisdiction’s total to 113, with 71 in Dodge County, 18 in Saunders County and 24 in Washington County.
In the release, Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said that a collective including the department, Methodist Fremont Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Saunders Medical Center, Ashland Pharmacy and Scribner Drugstore had administered 16,442 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Each week we are making a lot of progress in regard to vaccinating individuals within the 3RPHD health jurisdiction,” she said in the release.
Uhing said Three Rivers received 600 doses of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine in the last week, which were used to finish up vaccination of educators.
“We have 90% of all of our educators that work within the district vaccinated that wanted the shot,” she said.
Uhing also said Three Rivers had opened up all of the critical infrastructure tiers for phase 1B, as well as people ages 65 and older.
“If you fit within either of those groups and have not been called yet,” she said, “please call us at 402-727-5396 or email info@3rphd.org.”