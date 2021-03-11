COVID-19 risk dial raised for Washington County, remains same elsewhere

Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial for Washington County raised slightly, while all others remained the same Wednesday.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July 2020, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Washington County’s dial was raised from 2.29 last week to 2.43, while risk dials for the entire jurisdiction and Dodge and Saunders counties remained the same as last week at 2.14. All four dials are still in the high region.

A press release stated that the jurisdiction’s steady dial was due to a decrease in Omaha Metro Healthcare Coalition inpatients hospitalized with COVID-19 and an increase in community spread.

Additionally, the release stated that there was no change in the ability to contact trace within 48 hours or availability of ventilator or intensive care unit beds.