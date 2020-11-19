COVID-19 risk dials further increase in Dodge, Washington counties

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dials for its jurisdiction and Dodge and Washington counties were raised even higher within the “high” region this week on Wednesday.

“We are at a critical point where we need everyone to do their part to keep their loved ones healthy and safe,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

All three dials are now within .25 units of the severe region, with the jurisdiction moving from 3.13 to 3.25, Dodge County moving from 3 to 3.25 and Washington County moving from 3 to 3.25

Although Saunders County did not change, it remains at 3.38, the highest of all three counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.