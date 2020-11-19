COVID-19 risk dials further increase in Dodge, Washington counties

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dials for its jurisdiction and Dodge and Washington counties were raised even higher within the “high” region this week on Wednesday.
“We are at a critical point where we need everyone to do their part to keep their loved ones healthy and safe,” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said in a press release.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated every Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
All three dials are now within .25 units of the severe region, with the jurisdiction moving from 3.13 to 3.25, Dodge County moving from 3 to 3.25 and Washington County moving from 3 to 3.25
Although Saunders County did not change, it remains at 3.38, the highest of all three counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The release stated that the jurisdiction’s increase was due to an increase in the positivity rate, number of cases, community spread, usage of ventilators and regional hospitalizations.
As of Wednesday, the jurisdiction’s total case count was 4,396, with 661 new cases over the last week and 1,223 over the last two weeks.
While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance.
At-home guidance changes include the recommendation of daily temperature checks and to monitor the health of anyone in a household with COVID-like symptoms. Additionally, it recommends contacting a healthcare provider if sick.
